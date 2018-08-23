Donald Won’t, So Let’s Find Patriotic Touchstones to Bring Us Together

Join the project: The Shinbone Star invites you to share your “patriotic touchstone” ideas for bringing the country together. Keep them short. Keep them clean and not mean. We want constructive concepts that could reach across the emotional and often impractical arguments that divide us. Send your ideas as a comment at the end of this posting. We have a few thoughts of our own, so read MACinelli’s post below and get a jump-start on contributing to the conversation on how we can do Donald’s job for him. We are all Americans. We all love our country. Remove Donald’s constant attempts at dividing us and we believe there is much common ground that can restore respect — if nothing else — for each other.

Donald Trump hates what America stood for at home and abroad when he wasn’t president, which covers more than 200 years of our nation’s history. Equal rights for minorities and women? Think Abraham Lincoln, Susan B. Anthony, Eleanor Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Baines Johnson, Martin Luther King, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Not Donald.

Inviting people who were unsafe in their own countries to a safe haven here, allowing them for decades to contribute to the humanitarian fiber that flowed through our nation at state, regional and local levels of government? Think of the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor and the thousands of people who worked tirelessly to accept immigrants as future citizens in the world’s preeminent democracy.

Not Donald. He wants to shut down our borders and drastically reduce the flow of immigrants.

Defending our country against attacks — traditional (military) or new age (cyber)? Think of a host of leaders who steered our country in time of war, as well as in conflicts in other regions where democracy was threatened.

Not Donald, who declines to forcefully acknowledge or counterattack Russia’s ongoing intrusion into our election systems. He would rather believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s disingenuous denial of interference rather than the warnings from our own national security agencies.

Nearly every day, Donald showcases his animus for most things American — unless they bear the Trump name or line his pockets — by fanning the flames of division through hot-button issues such as “fake news,” the “Russian witch hunt” and whipping up discord over NFL players’ protest of police brutality against people of color by falsely claiming that the players show “disrespect for the national anthem, our military men and women and our flag.”

Donald wants a divided nation so he can eventually reign as president for life. Yes, he said it’s going to happen even though there’s no provision in our Constitution for that eventuality. In fact, the Founding Fathers forged a checks-and-balances form of democracy for our republic to make certain there would never be another king telling the people how to live their lives.

That doesn’t slow down Donald. There’s going to be one person in charge of America at some point down the road, he insists, and don’t think for a minute he has anyone else in mind to hold that title except hisownself.

Unless you believe Donald is smarter than men such as Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and a host of other patriots who lent a hand in crafting our Constitution and establishing our form of government, you should support an end to our national anger that too often pits family member against family member; friend against friend; co-worker against co-worker.

This anger amongst “We the People” needs to stop. Donald’s anti-American rhetoric, his disrespect for the rule of law, his over-the-top, reality TV show approach to governing our country needs to be removed from the White House so we can clearly see how all of us love our country and need to also love and respect one another to keep America always great.

We will disagree on a lot of things, and that’s okay. But we shouldn’t — for the sake of the future well-being of our country — continue to turn our backs on our fellow citizens. The real enemy of our country is Donald, who wants to drive a wedge between us so he can rule for life, with his children and their children following in his footsteps. He wants the name Trump to be synonymous with America’s first royal family.

We need a touchstone, a rallying point, thought, object or song. We need something we can all agree best represents all Americans. Then we need to insert it into the national dialogue so that Donald feels the burn.

In most cases it could be the national anthem, but Donald has taken that off the table with his badgering of NFL players while ignoring the underlying issue of their peaceful kneeling protest. Our flag is another traditional rallying object, but again, Donald has co-opted that banner with the same divisive argument concerning the NFL players.

We have to look beyond those two items — although they must remain part of the national conversation when we talk about love of our country.

Some would say singing “God Bless America” at sporting events covers it. Most would agree it’s a beautiful song that provides strong sentiment about our country, but it’s associated with another troubling time in our nation’s recent history: 9/11.

How about Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land?” Imagine invoking the words of this age-old folk song anytime Donald tweets out something intent on dividing us, something that is rhetorical and self-serving, rather than a message that brings us together as Americans.

In case you aren’t familiar with it, here are the lyrics from the first verse:

This land is your land, this land is my land

From California to the New York island

From the Redwood Forest, to the gulf stream waters

This land was made for you and me.

As I went walking that ribbon of highway

I saw above me that endless skyway

And saw below me that golden valley

This land was made for you and me.

Guthrie captures the true spirit of America in so many ways. We could all have various verses that speak directly to us set up to tweet out when Donald starts his divisive attacks against our country at any given moment. Imagine a flood of pro-American thoughts that reflect our love of country hitting Donald’s Twitter account at the same time on any given day. Could we add Facebook and Instagram to the effort so it could go viral at any given moment?

It’s time for We the People to start being heard loudly and often about how much we love this country. We might disagree on issues, but we can still discuss them thoughtfully and agree to disagree but with respect and love for our fellow citizens.

This, hopefully, is just the start of a conversation among all Americans who want to get back to loving our country and each other no matter who occupies the White House.

We need to get serious before Donald crowns himself king.