Praise from The Donald is like a kiss of death

Everyone loves to be loved and appreciated.

It’s not only human nature, it’s so with animals, too, maybe even fish and reptiles. That may be why shaking hands with Donald Trump is like petting a snake.

Reptile or not, if you’re on the receiving end of a Delusional Donald Trump stroking, be afraid, it’s the kiss of death.

After his former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on several charges of tax fraud, DD said Paul is a “good man” and the conviction is “very sad.”

In this case, one can only assume that anyone evading tax payments is “a good man” in the eyes of a fellow tax dodger.

Ah, but Delusional’s former mouthpiece, Michael Cohen finds a horse head in his bed as Donnie twitted, “I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!”

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight criminal charges including campaign finance violations, and told a judge that Trump told him during the campaign to buy the silence of two women who said they had affairs with him.

Three months ago, Trump’s lawyer, wag Rudy Giuliani, said that Cohen “doesn’t have any incriminating information about the president or himself,” adding: “The man is an honest, honorable lawyer.” Again, Rudy is so perceptive.

On April 21, Donnie twitted:

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’ Trump said “most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories.” “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media,” he added.

Oops, The Great Prognosticator Donald, missed this one by a few hundred yards.

On April 5, 2018, DD gave the kiss of death to EPA Chief Scott Pruitt: “He’s a good man,” he said. Amid growing evidence of Scott’s scandalous ways and ethics violations, Pruitt had on July 5, to resign. “He’ll go on to great things,” Trump said. “He’s going to have a wonderful life, I hope.”

When Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price had to resign September 29, 2017, after it was found that he had bilked taxpayers for over $1 million bucks, taking chartered and private trips, Delusional told us, “He’s a very, very fine man.” He added, “I think it’s a shame because as a human being, Tom Price is very good man.” Donald was on another multi-million dollar taxpayer funded trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey as he reassured us.

“I like him (Steve Bannon) White House Chief Strategist for seven months. He’s a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that,” Trump said, adding: “He’s a good person and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly,” DD said, the day before he fired Bannon, January 2018.

Steve Bannon, called Trump a ‘great man,’ said he still supports him.” The day after after he was fired by Trump.

“Reince (Priebus) is a good man, Donnie wrote in July 2017. Priebus was hired as chief of staff November 13, 2016. “I never had a bad second with him. He’s an unbelievable star.” By July 28, 2018, he was fired, replaced by General John Kelly.

“John Kelly will do a fantastic job. Gen. Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far. Respected by everybody. A great, great American.” Aboard Air Force One, July, 2017. Kelly is still about, but seems to have little sway with Donald.

After firing National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn on November 14, 2017, Delusional Donald said in an interview with NBC News, “This man has served for many years. He’s a general, he’s a — in my opinion — a very good person.” Flynn made history by having the shortest tenure as NSA.

Later, Flynn flipped on Delusional Donald, pleaded guilty to lying about his actions and cooperated with Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election hacking and possible Trump campaign interaction with Russians.

But there’s more!

Fallen campaign manager Corey Lewandowski? “He’s a good guy. He’s a friend of mine,” Trump wrote. Corey kept a whiteboard sign saying, “Let Trump Be Trump.” He was sacked after clashing with Paul Manafort. He wrote a book titled by the same name. It’s described as a “memoir about the successful 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.”

Paul Ryan? “Paul Ryan’s a good guy, actually.” Ryan is retiring, seeing that his Trump lovefest could possibly sink his re-election bid.

Trump even called Barack Obama “a very good man” after their historic White House meeting November 11, 2016. Lying Donald began on day one of his Oval Office Occupancy to issue Executive Orders to wipe out Obama’s legacy.

Even though Delusional Donald praised and then razed all these staffers, and others, their time to bite back appears to be on the horizon. Let’s hope karma will finally come from the smoldering swamp to take crocodile bites out of his huge ass.