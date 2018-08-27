Here’s why the GOP must be stopped

One of the more interesting newspaper stories of the month of August was by Kate Zernike, of The New York Times. In article headlined ” ‘Don’t Run This Year’: The Perils for Republican Women Facing a Flood of Resistance,” Ms. Zernike detailed the scuffling of Republicans to try and find candidates who might win, but more importantly, how to dissuade some of their brighter prospective candidates from running this year.

No reason to have a future star of the party receive the attentions of Putin’s Poodle (PP), and thus create mailer material that will stand a long time.

I recommend the article, because at some point soon — and probably right after Labor Day — the GOP will begin to tell us at every opportunity that: “The President’s Name is not on the ballot.” That’s supposed to make voters feel better about voting Republican, which is the last thing that should happen.

Ms. Zernike tracked interesting House races in this year that has drawn a lot of women candidates, and her story lays out the headwinds facing Republican women. As it happens, those winds are not just flying in the face of Democrats hot to change the face of the House.

In a number of cases the women were asked to lie low this year so that the GOP old guard (read White Male) can run this time around.

The thinking is that a man can more easily embrace PP than a woman, and the concern is obvious given the fact that apparently among white women — a majority of whom voted against Hillary Clinton in 2016 — many now regret it more with every tweet and bellicose action that comes from the White House.

In Texas, Jenifer Sarver — a former aide to Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison — ran fifth in a field of 18 candidates in the primary for the 21st District, in south central Texas. She was gratified by the support from many voters, she said, but had also written previously that she’d voted in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

“I sat back and said, ‘Do I want to be somebody on the sidelines throwing rocks or do I want to jump in and make a difference?’” Ms. Sarver said. “My message was, ‘I want to stand next to [PP] when he’s delivering conservative policies I agree with but be the first person to call out the incivility I see.’ ”

Some GOP voters told her that, quoting the Times, “they could never vote for her because of her vote for Mrs. Clinton, and her primary opponents pounced on her for saying the Republican Party did not do a good enough job representing women and young people. Consultants told her to “run to the right and equivocate later.”

So Ms. Sarver lost out, and her parting statement was: “That’s what people are disgusted with in politics. I would rather lose with grace than lie to the voters.”

The Times piece reviewed races across the country where the GOP is throwing its weight around to keep off the ballot people who might stand up to PP.

In Minnesota, Carla Nelson had the endorsement of four national conservative women’s groups, nine incumbent congresswomen, and the NRA, in her race for the 1st Congressional District’s Republican nomination. She lost to a male candidate who has run three times for the seat and lost each time — including in 2016, when PP won the district by 15 points — but who had the local Republican Party’s backing. The now-candidate’s follies on social media are worth the time you’ll need to read the story, but let’s just say that it won’t be a good look for the GOP in the general election.

“The mailers would write themselves,” Ms. Nelson said before the election, and hopefully that is being done. As it turned out, she was done in after “all the good ol’ boys begged me not to run.”

What Republicans want the voters to believe is that the next Congress will stand up to Putin’s Poodle. So rather than offer Americans a change, the GOP offers the CHANCE that things will change — if the voters will only vote for people who won’t stand up to Putin’s Poodle. Don’t read the story if you’re looking for concrete reasons that would be the case. You’ll find none.

One more juicy tidbit was tucked into the story:

Republicans are already playing the “socialist” card in an attempt to soften up opposition to the their own party, which is now permanently linked to Russia. In California, a Republican apparatchik was quoted as saying “every single Republican has got to vote or we’re looking at a socialist southern Orange County and north San Diego, I kid you not.”

I kid you not, indeed.