The Trump Dump: How Pelosi Became President

2019. A landmark year. The year America got its woman president.

No, not the woman who won the popular vote in 2016. The new president is Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi is far from America’s favorite Democrat, but she was for many months far closer to commander-in-chief than most of us considered.

Here’s how it happened. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation began picking up steam in October 2018, with Paul Manafort’s second conviction and the indictment of Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. for perjury and conspiring with the Russians.

President Donald Trump’s immediate pardon of his former campaign head, and the ongoing soap opera of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tapes didn’t shake his immovable base. But it further damaged the cause of Republican candidates.

So, November’s Blue Wave became a tsunami, creating solid a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate.

Early in the new year, indictments continued to mount — éminence grise Sean Hannity, House lackey Devin Nunes and several other House obstructors of justice.

The testimony of Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Trump’s other lawyers and the release of Trump’s tax records, replete with evidence of Russian money-laundering, drove the president to ever more erratic behavior. He agreed to an interview with Mueller, then walked himself into a perjury “trap” Houdini couldn’t escape.

Tariff wars created economic havoc across the country. Abroad, chaos reigned. Trump’s attempt at a master distraction — an Israeli-led war on Iran — failed to muster public support for a wartime president. Russian President Vladimir Putin, eager to sow confusion in America, obscured his sudden invasion of Georgia and Ukraine with the release of video showing Trump with Russian prostitutes along with audio of candidate Trump seeking dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russian intermediaries.

The base finally cracked.

In mid-2019, Mueller announced the coup de grace — recommending indictment of Trump on a damning host of charges including treason, obstruction of justice, perjury, money-laundering and emoluments violation. Trump’s conviction in a New York court for abuse of a non-profit was nearly lost in the shuffle.

House Democratic leadership, long eager to keep Trump in office as a punching bag and election-loser, bowed to public pressure and instituted an impeachment proceeding. The vote for impeachment swiftly cleared the House and moved to the Senate.

Republican senators turned on Trump en masse. Always personally disliked, Trump lost his power over them with the disastrous 2018 election. The overwhelming weight of evidence and public outrage moved more than 20 Republicans to tip the balance beyond the 67 votes needed to convict.

At last, Trump was gone. So, President Pence?

Yes, it would have been Pence, had he not announced he was stepping down, citing the strain the presidency would place on “Mother.” In truth, Pence hoped to avoid prosecution for his own perjury charges over Flynn’s dismissal and other crimes during his tenure as Trump campaign head.

With Pence’s resignation, the order of succession mandated the presidency pass to the Speaker of the House. For all her unpopularity, Pelosi held that post, playing up her fund-raising skills while undercutting an uninspired array of Democratic Party challengers to her leadership.

So, it was on a cold December morning in 2019 that President Pelosi took the oath of office.

Could it happen? Like any compelling conspiracy theory, it builds upon a series of plausible individual events that paper over the absurdly long odds that each domino will cause the next to fall.

But stranger things have happened. One of the strangest is now ruling the country.

Good luck to you, President Pelosi. And to us all.