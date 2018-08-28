By now it’s no secret that two of Delusional Donald Trump’s closest pals have been convicted or pleaded guilty to lying, cheating and stealing on his behalf. Others are caving like sand sculptures in an ocean tide.

The I-word — Impeachment — is rearing its ugly head in D.C. and elsewhere, so, what are oddsmakers saying about Donnie’s chances of survival?

In June, 42 percent of Americans said Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office. In a March 1974 Harris poll, 43 percent of Americans said Richard Nixon should be impeached and removed from office.

On the political prediction market, PredictIt, the price on Trump being impeached rose five points, to 45 cents. The site allows users to buy “shares” and if the outcome comes true, all those who brought yes shares will get $1 back per share. The shares on Trump’s impeachment have not closed at a price that high in at least three months.

Las Vegas oddsmaker Bovada, says the odds are 13/10, an implied probability of 43.5 percent, that Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives in his first term.

The U.K. bookmaker Paddy Power has the odds of Trump being impeached before the end of his term at 6/4, or what the U.K. and Ireland betting houses see as a 40 percent chance. After the Helsinki conference, where Donald embraced Vladimir Putin, those same betting houses saw the chance of impeachment as only 30 percent.

Paddy Power spokesman Lee Price said Trump’s undoing has been a popular bet ever since he took office: “Since Trump’s inauguration, we’ve had more bets on his impeachment than we’ve had on any Brexit market, any U.K. election market, or any of the other 100 or so specials we have on-site about the president.”

An oblivious Delusional Donald bragged during an interview last week with Fixed News interviewer Αinsley Eаrhаrdt, “If I ever got impeасhed, I think the mаrket would сrаsh, I think everybody would be very poor. Beсаuse without this thinking (points to his faux-golden-locked heаd) you would see, you would see numbers thаt you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

Again, Mister Facts-Challenged Donnie is — wrong. When Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were impeached, the stock market either stayed even or went up in Clinton’s case. Likely it would reach joyous heights in DD’s case.