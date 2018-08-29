The Young and the Beautiful: Jersey Shore edition

When we last saw Jerry and Ivy, they were in the Scott Pruitt Soundproof Room, debating whether to leave the swamp of Washington for the swamps of Jersey. It’s been a rough few weeks for our Young and Beautiful couple, as the news has been so bad that Ivy has refused to leave except to attend to personal hygiene. But now Jerry thinks he has found a way to cheer up his weepy wife. We join them as he re-enters the soundproof room.

Jerry: Why so mournful, my depressed darling?



Ivy: I ventured out to take a shower, and one of the maids was watching Fake News CNN, so I heard some of it. Are Uncle Paul and Uncle Michael really going to prison?

Jerry: They were rats, dear. Rats belong in cages. Try not to think about them.

Ivy: But I had to close my schmatta business, so I can’t play executive anymore. They say Lady Melania is off to Africa, and my brothers, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, may be the next to face the Wrath of Mueller. Daddy will be royally pissed. What are we to do?

Jerry: Cheer up, sweetie, I have a big surprise for you.

Ivy: Not now, Jerry, I’m not in the mood.

Jerry: Not that — a road trip. Grab your sunglasses and kiss the kids good-bye, because we’ll be gone a few days. I’ve already spoken to the nannies.

Ivy: Where are we going? Mar-a-Lago?

Jerry: Even better. The limo awaits to whisk us off to — the Jersey Shore! My father just bought more land in the Fiefdom of Long Branch, and I think we should check it out.

Ivy: But I also heard that your father had to pay a big fine when New York City discovered that he, er, misspoke when he said there were no rent-regulated tenants in his apartment buildings. How do we know we won’t face the same problems in New Jersey?

Jerry: Because the newly acquired properties were private residences. Waterfront property and no whiny tenants, babe! We can build a mansion overlooking the ocean and leave this swamp forever.

Several hours later, after driving on I-295, I-895, I-95, I-195, the New Jersey Turnpike and some local roads, the limo arrives at Pier Village in Long Branch. (You can MapQuest it yourself if you don’t believe me). Ivy looks around and is horrified.

Ivy: What is that noise on the loudspeakers? It seems to be everywhere.

Jerry: That’s Bruce Springsteen. If we’re going to live here, we’ll have to get used to it.

Ivy: But he’s a liberal! And what are all those people doing on the sand?

Jerry: They’re tanning. You can actually do that outdoors in the sun, instead of in a tanning booth.

Ivy: That driver who just passed us called me a “benny.” Is that good?

Jerry: Don’t worry, I’m a Jersey boy and I can translate. A benny is a summer tourist. We like to call them names while we’re taking their money.

Ivy: Oh, the way Daddy treats his supporters! Now I get it. Maybe I can live here after all.

Jerry: Better a big house in New Jersey than the Big House. Now let’s go to the Windmill for hot dogs. And then we can go to Belmar and hit Bar A and fist-pump, just like the Guidos.

Ivy: I love it when you talk Jersey to me.

Will Jerry and Ivy escape the swamp in time? Will Ivy learn that a hoagie and a sub are the same thing? Stay tuned.

(For the latest on the Kushners’ activities in New Jersey, just follow this LINK.)