Sen. John McCain did not invite Trumpian insanity to his services

Donald J. Trump is batshit crazy.

Donald. J. Trump. Is. Batshit. Crazy.

There, it’s out in the open. Why would anyone make such a charge?

Because since Arizona’s Republican Sen. John McCain, 81, died of brain cancer, on Aug. 25, the president seems to have upped his crazy.

The Vietnam Navy Fighter pilot and decorated hero was honored yesterday, on what would have been his 82nd birthday as part of a two-day service held at the state capitol.

The two term United States congressman and five term senator was honored by hundreds who viewed his closed, flag-draped casket, including family members, member of Congress, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as well as a mixture of the many citizens whose lives he touched.

The touching tribute, which continues today, is fitting for McCain who was dishonored by Trump when he refused to keep the White House flag lowered to half-staff.

“Old Glory,” atop the White House, went up and down, back up and, finally down again — like a busted spring-loaded window shade — before Delusional Donald finally bowed to public and private pressures and reluctantly left it down. But, he wasn’t a happy camper.

After holding a press event, a WABC reporter asked Trump five times whether he considered McCain a hero. Trump sat, arms folded, lower lip hanging down, stone silent. Then he got up and left amid the barrage of questions.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.

Draft Dodger Donnie, barely a month into his 2016 campaign, belittled McCain, saying:

McCain spent five-and-a-half years in the Hoa Lo Prison, dubbed the “Hanoi Hilton” by American POWs after being shot down over Hanoi on a bombing mission in 1967. He was tortured and beaten constantly, walked with a limp, and was unable to lift his arms above shoulder height for the rest of his life.

Trump dodged the draft by famously claiming he had “bone spurs,” a medically curable condition. Bone spurs are bony projections that develop along bone edges. Bone spurs (osteophytes) often form where bones meet each other — in your joints. They can occur in the feet (plantar fasciitis), knee, spine and hips. There is no mention as to whether Trump’s were in his feet or spine

Even in death, McCain had one final burn planned for two of his biggest foes — Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump — at a moment when much of the world will be watching.

McCain, who planned his own funeral, chose Russian dissident Sergey Georgyevich Kara-Murza as one of the 15 dignitaries to carry his coffin to the front of the Washington National Cathedral during Saturday’s planned memorial service.

By choosing Kara-Murza, who twice suffered organ failure from poisoning, likely on orders from Vladimir Putin, and placing him on center stage during the most watched moment of a memorial event, McCain appears to be sending a last message to Putin and Trump, whom he had criticized for sounding too cozy with the Russian leader.

McCain and Kara-Murza, have openly criticized Putin for his autocratic behavior over the last seven years. “The Maverick,” specifically requested the Donald not to appear at his funeral. Barbara Bush, made the same request. Both are, of course, Republicans.

A few days ago, Trump told a Fox News interviewer, “If I’m impeached, the stock market will crash. Everyone will be poor.” During two previous impeachment attempts, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, the market stayed steady in the first and went up in the second.

When he was asked if he thought the Democrats would try to bring him down if the party takes control of Congress after this fall’s midterms, he said, “You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all — I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job,”

Trump has requested that his evangelical friends pray for Republican midterm candidates to be elected.

“I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote,” Trump recklessly told the group of about 100 evangelical ministers Monday evening. “Because if they don’t — it’s Nov. 6 — if they don’t vote we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time because then it just gets to be one election — you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got.”(P.S. Donnie, if prayer worked, you would be back in Trump Tower.)

Tuesday, early in the morning, Trump suddenly threatened Google claiming that search returns for “Trump News” were “RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.” His top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the White House is “taking a look” at it.

Regulating search results could violate the First Amendment, said lawmakers from both parties, free-speech advocates and tech experts. His unhinged threat drew rebukes from Democrats and only a few Republicans.

Again, just hours ago, he returned to a prediction he voiced during the closing days of his 2016 campaign for the Oval Office Occupancy and threatened Americans that if his candidates weren’t victorious in the coming day’s elections there would be violence:

“They (Democrats) will end everything immediately.” “When you look at Antifa,” he added, a term that describes militant leftist groups, “and you look at some of these groups, these are violent people,” he continued.

These are just a few items from the universe of Donald Trump, where we know, every minute, every hour, every day, provides an opportunity for Donnie to confirm what we already know — he’s crazy.