The Trump Dump: A TRUMP ALPHABETARY

One of President Donald Trump’s great gifts is that he is, perhaps, uniquely since Caligula, so utterly loathsome in so many ways. The search for the most apt descriptive term for the Cheatin’ Cheetoh could create a Mad Libs game long enough for a cross-country drive.

So, as a public service, I’ve created a simple alphabetical compendium of Trump’s finest feature. I had toyed with turning these qualities into a musical update of “Mother” — lyrics like “M is for the Many Misstatements He Made Us.”

And, any one of the following could be attached as a descriptor to his name, in the childish manner he demeans others. For the moment, “Cheatin Donnie” or “Donnie Bag of Donuts” are my nicknames of choice. Feels good to be childish sometimes, though children aren’t the only ones who can appreciate this slim alphabet book:

A is for Asshole, which sums POTUS up

B is for Belligerence, which flows over his cup

C is for Cheating taxes, workers and women in bed

D is for Dopey, no stable genius like Mr. Ed

E is for Emoluments like the hotel fees he charges

F is for Fat from taco bowls extra larges

G is for Garish from his orange head to his shoes

H is for Hateful of Blacks, Latinos and Jews

I is for Insensitive — ask an immigrant child

J is for Juvenile including those he’s defiled

K is for Klansmen whom he thinks are good folk

L is for Lying each sentence he’s spoke

M is for Miser whose fortunes are sinkin’

N is for Narcissist who thinks that he’s Lincoln

O is for Opportunist who has Russia aid him

P is for Pee-Pee From whores who have sprayed him

Q is for Querulous and quixotic too

R is for Revolting which is what we should do

S is for Sexist who can’t get an erection

T is for Traitor who stole an election

U is for Unhinged — he’ a senile old loon

V is for Vain, eyeing his jowls in a silver spoon

W is for Witless which makes him so borin’

X is for Xenophobe who hates all that is foreign

Y is for Yahoos whom he fills up with fear

— and —

Z is for the End, Which Thank God is Near!