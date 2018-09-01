Thank you, Senator McCain, for your service to our country

Those who know me know I am a staunch Democrat and a liberal. What people don’t know is that out of all the Republicans in office, I have the utmost respect and admiration for Sen. John McCain.

My mother, who is Vietnamese, saw the harsh realities of the war ravaging her country. My father, who served four years in the U.S. Navy and by then was working for a defense contractor in Vietnam, met her there and was able to get my mother and two aunts out before the fall of Saigon. They were lucky to not have the traumatic experience so many others would have during that time.

Watching McCain’s funeral services and listening to the stories of his time as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, I am completely in awe of a man who CHOSE to stay with his fellow POWs, even though his own father was a U.S. Navy admiral with the power to have him released.

McCain realized if he used his father’s name and power to get himself released, the message he would be sending was that only the sons of admirals would be freed. He CHOSE to sacrifice five and a half years of his life being tortured and imprisoned because he knew it was the right thing to do.

Later in life during his career as a United States senator, he CHOSE for the good of the American people to work with those with whom he didn’t agree. He CHOSE grace and tact when conveying those disagreements.

He CHOSE to do the right thing, though it may have gone against the grain of his own party.

Watching his casket being brought to the church, I am sad for the loss of this great Maverick. There will never be another like him.

Rest In peace Senator McCain, and thank you for your service to the United States. May God bless you and your family during this time of Homegoing.