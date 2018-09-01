Trumplandia: Aug. 25 — Sept. 1, 2018

Half-Mast Presidency Edition

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

A Heart Two Sizes Too Small

The week of our Trump — Aug. 25, 2018: Many of the Americans who voted Donald J. Trump into office said they did so because he was not an establishment candidate.

Such a move ensured his supporters that things would at least be done differently something they say had left them on the outside looking in for at least the last 48 years, despite the elections of Washington D.C. outsiders like Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, California Gov. Ronald Reagan and political novice Barack Obama during that time.

Now more than a year in, it has become obvious to most that Trump is not just an anti-establishment candidate, but also a self-obsessed slacker who makes minimum effort and would much rather give orders and play golf than work on difficult national and international issues.

Trump’s half-mast presidency was on full display this weekend where a human — any human — would have handled paying tribute to national icon Sen. John McCain (R- Ariz.) with more finesse than the current commander-in-chief. Petty and vengeful, Trump’s handling of the “Maverick’s” death last weekend highlighted the billionaire businessman’s compassionless and reckless take on life.

President Grinch Heart’s half-mast response to McCain’s passing began immediately after the beloved senator had passed on the night of Aug. 25, 2018.

As news hit the media wires about McCain’s passing, Trump appropriately lowered the flag atop the White House to half staff and fired off the above tweet voicing his condolences to the McCain family at 8:44 p.m.

Reports following the tweet made clear that Trump had rejected the customary laudatory statement from the White House in favor of the short social media post, which did not mention the senator by name.

With memorial services planned in both Arizona and the nation’s capital, where McCain would become only the 31st person to lie in state, the president would have ample time to amend his initial social media response, but as the hours stretched closer to Monday, Aug. 27, things went awry.

By 6:46 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27 the flag had again been raised and no formal proclamation on McCain’s death had been issued by the president. Such a proclamation can call for the flags to remain at half-staff until the deceased is interned. President Barack Obama issued such a directive to honor Sen. Ted Kennedy, (D- Mass.), Robert Byrd (D- WV) and Daniel Inouye, (D-Hi). McCain is not expected to be interned until Sunday, Sept. 2 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

A possible oversight by Trump, who was at the White House when McCain died, many worried the spiteful leader of the free world ordered the flag raised back to full-staff as a way to have the last word in a spat with a political foe. Inappropriate at best, such a move would then be petty and disrespectful to not only the dead senator, but also the office of the presidency.

So shocking was Trump’s official response to the situation that it required a video mea culpa by daughter/personal aide Ivanka and pleas from Congress and veterans’ organizations to force president man-baby to again lower the flag above the White House to half-staff.

Flags had remained at half-staff the entire time over the U.S. Capitol, around the Washington Monument, and at other federal buildings. After learning of the flag raising at the White House early on Aug. 27, even a bi-partisan effort by Congress could not get Trump to lower “Ol Glory.”

It was not until his supporters in the American Legion reminded Trump he had issued presidential proclamations for the deaths of both former FLOTUS Barbara Bush and Rev. Billy Graham earlier in the year and pleaded that the Sovereign Tangerine would issue one for fellow Republican McCain. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and AMVETS later made a similar request.

“On behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, flag be half-staffed through his internment.”

The American Legion first issued its condolences at 10 p.m. on Aug. 25. The next day, it followed up with its order to lower flags to half-staff on Sunday.

On Aug. 27 it issued a statement to Trump on social media calling for him to again lower the flag at 2:37 p.m.

Ivanka Trump issued her official sympathies by Facebook and on television at 3:14 p.m.

Trump issued a formal proclamation praising McCain and lowered the flag back to half-staff around 4 p.m.

The spectacle only grew as reporters questioned why Trump never explained the gaffe and publicly did not commit to a sound bite paying tribute to his political nemesis, who voted along with the president over 90 percent of the time.

During a meeting with evangelical leaders at the White House that evening, a statement was issued from Trump that voiced his appreciation for McCain’s commitment to country.

To date, the callous master of the double-down has not publicly spoken about why the flag was raised or about the optics presented by an Oval Office that is presided over by someone who lampooned McCain’s being captured and tortured during a war in which he himself avoided.

McCain’s body at press time is lying state in the Capitol Rotunda ahead of services this afternoon where he will be eulogized by former adversaries President George W. Bush and President Obama. Trump and former McCain running mate Sarah Palin were not invited to the memorial service set for the National Cathedral in the nation’s capital.

If nothing else, the entire incident was a measure of Trump’s lack of character and provided little opportunity for his supporters to deny that he is in fact a deplorable person and a dreadful leader.

This week is a perfect example of his lack of diligence and a hypocrisy that is set against the backdrop of a flag he is said to fiercely defend when he wants to use it to gaslight kneeling minority athletes, but was too disabled to defend when he had the opportunity.

Let Bye Don be Bygones

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Few were surprised when last week’s news of White House Counsel Don McGahn’s cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election resulted in news of his “resignation” this week.

In a trademark murky exit, Donnie’s tweeting thumbs stated that the White House counsel would be leaving his position in the fall.

McGahn reportedly answered about 30-hours-worth of questions in the probe. Last week, Trump weighed in on McGahn’s testimony by passive-aggressively assuring the attorney that he knew he was nothing like his predecessor John Dean, who testified against Richard Nixon to galvanize that president’s role in the 1972 Watergate scandal.

McGahn was instead said to have been a defender of the Trump administration’s “open book legal strategy,” which was touted by former Trump attorney John Dowd.

Some speculated Trump’s reaction to reports that McGahn had been cooperating with Mueller’s Russian probe was a surprise. Further speculation suggested that Trump worried McGahn was part of the old model for the president’s legal strategy.

Media reports suggested Ivanka Trump was upset by a New York Times article from last week that outlined McGahn’s cooperation with Mueller.

Although the above tweet suggested the White House Counsel was resigning, Trump’s later tweets seemed to suggest that McGahn was fired.

In a 7:44 a.m. tweet on Aug. 30 Trump indicated “Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called ‘pushing out’ of Don McGahn”

In a 9:17 a.m. Aug. 30 tweet, Trump raged that McGahn’s planned departure had nothing to do with the “Rigged Russia Witch Hunt, did not come into play even a little bit with respect to my decision on Don McGahn!”

By 9:39 a.m. Trump tweeted excitement about McGahn’s replacement and added, “he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions.”

Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s prediction that the Mueller probe would end today took another direct hit on Friday when Judge Amy Berman Jackson accepted a guilty plea from W. Samuel Patten for acting as an unregistered foreign lobbyist.

Patten, who was tied to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, admitted guilt and signed a plea deal for allegedly directing foreign funds into the Trump Inaugural Committee. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

As part of the plea deal, Patten admitted to lying to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee in January when he was questioned about inauguration tickets and his ties to Ukrainian oligarchs.

He is charged with directing $50,000 in illegal funds to the Trump inauguration. Patten is alleged to have attempted to buy four tickets to the Trump inauguration on behalf of a Ukrainian official tied to the former leader of that nation.

He is also charged with using “another American” to funnel money secretly into the Trump inaugural through a Cypriot bank.

CNN reported the plea deal is the first time the Justice Department has charged a person for helping a foreigner secretly funnel money into a Trump political event.

The plea deal and guilty charge was handled by the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department’s National Security Division, not the team headed by Special Counsel Mueller. The same group is expected to take Manafort to trial later this month on similar charges.

Slow Your Roll

This week the total number of those killed during Hurricane Maria last October was formally amended by Puerto Rican officials from 64 back when Donnie Brightside visited the island with the FLOTUS and started tossing out absorbent paper towels to survivors.

On Aug. 28, the commonwealth revised the death toll to 2,975 dead in connection with the storm as part of a study commissioned from George Washington University. The study based its information on an uptick in deaths on the island during its recovery from September 2017 to February 2018.

The study eclipsed a congressional report in August of 2018 that found 1,427 more deaths on the island during that time period than in previous years.

The news did little to dim Trump’s assessment of his efforts to assist the American territory following the monster storm that completely compromised the island’s energy grid.

“I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico,” Trump said on Aug. 29. “Puerto Rico had a lot of difficulties before it got hit, and we’re straightening out those difficulties even now.”

Ironically, Trump’s assessment came almost a year after the president mused about how fortunate Puerto Rico had been to only have suffered double digit deaths, unlike 2005’s Hurricane Katrina that hit the U.S. mainland, killing 1,833 people.