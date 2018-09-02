Give me that old-time delusion, it’s good enough for me

Donald Trump warned of violence in America’s streets if his Trumplican Party candidates aren’t elected in the November midterms.

“The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable. Part of it is because of some of the things I’ve done for you and for me and for my family, but I’ve done them,“ a very Delusional Donald told evangelical leaders gathered last week in a closed-door White House meeting.

However, his pronouncements were secretly recorded and leaked to NBC-TV.

“This Nov. 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment,” he postulated.

As always, Trump made the event about “ME.”

He warned evangelicals that there would be “violence” if Republicans lose the House in the November midterm elections.

“You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve got,” he told his worshipping audience.

“They (Democrats) will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people,” Trump threatened.

Even to an audience of Bible-quoting, supposed truth purveyors, Trump could not be honest. He bragged, untruthfully, “Now one of the things I’m most proud of is getting rid of the Johnson Amendment. That was a disaster for you.”

The law states, “Churches and charities are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

The law has not been overturned. In May 2017, a very ignorant Delusional Donald signed an executive order that purported to ease enforcement of the Johnson Amendment. Only Congress can overturn a law. Again, his complete ignorance of constitutional law and the workings of government are blatantly apparent.

Politifact, the nonpartisan fact-checking organization, rated his brag as “mostly false.” Surprised?

Truth is, the law is toothless and has been ignored since its passage.

Delusional Donald quoted Robert Jeffress, a Southern Baptist leader who is one of his religious allies:

“I had the great Robert Jeffress back there. Hello, Robert. Who said about me: ‘He may not be the perfect human being, but he is the greatest leader for Christianity.’ “

The faithful laughed.

Trump added:

“Hopefully I’ve proven that to be a fact in terms of the second part. Not the first part.”

The choir laughed again. No mention if it was a nervous laughter.

One of the most incredibly ignorant lies that the evangelicals’ Faux Golden Haired Idol bragged about:

“I’m telling you — when I started running I used to talk about it and I hate to mention it in August, but I used to talk about it. They don’t say Merry Christmas anymore. They say Merry Christmas a lot right now. It’s all changed. It’s all changed.”

The poor, ignorant evangelicals cheered.

If Donald Trump’s recent off-the-wall comment, “If I’m impeached, the stock market will crash. Everyone will be poor.” doesn’t chill you, then you are a rock.

Hillary Clinton was wrong when she called Trump worshippers “Deplorables.” In fact, they’re “Delusionals.”

The only thing missing from a Donald Trump rally or meeting is a cadre of Brownshirts wielding long knives and shattering glass.