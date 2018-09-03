Donald Trump is first and foremost a capitalist, and that couldn’t be worse for America

By Andrew Prendimano

Winston Churchill: “Madam, would you sleep with me for five million pounds?”

Socialite: “My goodness, Mr. Churchill. . . . Well, I suppose . . . we would have to discuss terms, of course.”

Churchill: “Would you sleep with me for five pounds?”

Socialite: “Mr. Churchill, what kind of woman do you think I am?!”

Churchill: “Madam, we’ve already established that. Now we are haggling about the price.”

— attributed to Winston Churchill

Ash: “You still don’t understand what you’re dealing with, do you? The perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility.”

Lambert: “You admire it.”

Ash: “I admire its purity. A survivor . . . unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality.”

— from “Alien” (1979)

We’ll get to those quotes soon, but first let’s try to decipher the words, tweets and behavior of the current president of these United States, Donald J. Trump.

By normal standards of comparison one could easily argue that Trump may well be a racist, a sexist, a narcissistic megalomaniac, a bully, perhaps even Satan himself. None of those labels, however, explain the things he says or does. Defining Trump may be far simpler and far more troubling: Trump is a pure capitalist.

To be clear, capitalism is not anything evil. Capitalism — the quest for profit — has financed great discoveries and inventions throughout recorded history. Further, capitalism is not, as some would believe, a form of government. Capitalism is an economic philosophy with one edict: Profit. Profit with all other considerations rescinded, and profit all the time.

Make no mistake, capitalism is the driving force of economics in the world. The Chinese, the Russians, North Koreans, the Saudis and all our enemies and allies are capitalists. What determines the course of capitalism is the government with which it is paired.

The experiment has shown thus far that capitalism paired with Democracy, as it is in the United States, has very positive results and appears to benefit the widest margin of citizens. It is certainly not perfect, but consider how capitalism behaves under dictatorships and monarchies. There’s a lot less — if any –trickle down to the masses. The reason for this is that in a democracy, the government ideally is by the people for the people. The people want to profit but they don’t want to do it at the expense of their freedom, liberty, morality, safety and well-being.

That’s why a democratic government, while not interfering with private business, will create laws and regulations protecting its citizens and the environment from bad business practices. In a democracy the people can vote to be rid of the current administration if they feel their survival has been compromised.

Good luck trying to do that if you’re unhappy in Russia, China, North Korea or Saudi Arabia.

Further, it is recognized by conscientious humans that capitalism is a beast that must constantly be fed. Left unattended and unregulated by people with principles, morals, ethics and common sense, capitalism would devour every resource, every drop of a laborer’s sweat and blood in its insatiable, blind appetite for profit. Indeed it would eventually devour itself if left unchecked.

Enter Donald J. Trump.

As the robot Ash so eloquently stated in the film “Alien,” the titular creature is unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality. In much the same way, Donald Trump, the human embodiment of capitalism, is such a perfect organism. Now this does not excuse Trump’s deplorable words, behavior or constant hostility toward anything remotely resembling human civility, but it does explain it and make it predictable.

In a recent interview on Fox News, Trump stated that if he were impeached, the stock market would crash and many people would be poor or poorer. His certainty that the entire economy would collapse if he were in any way threatened or admonished is a warning, a threat and capitalist-speak at its purest.

Trump is not clouded by the moral, ethical or even legal implications of his lies and behavior. He has essentially said that he can and should be able to grab anyone’s genitals, pay off porn stars, insult war heroes, praise Nazis and white supremacists, or murder someone at high noon in Times Square as long as you’re getting richer.

Trump’s actions on the domestic and international stage are easier to understand when viewed through the eyes of a pure capitalist. Countries are simply big corporations and their governments are the CEO, board of directors and main shareholders. Everyone else is either an employee or a customer. It is why he so admires dictators. They get to run their companies unencumbered by the shackles of democracy.

Separation of powers, checks and balances, Congress, the free press, opposing political parties all confound Trump and hamper his ability to run his company. That company is what the rest of us refer to as the United States of America.

Trump realizes further that economic sanctions against dictatorships are not going to change anything. The rulers will not have to give up so much as a single peeled grape. Their citizens, employees, may suffer, but they are used to that. And what can they do, complain, leave, revolt? Good luck with that.

So if you are looking to the highest office in the free world to be a beacon of morality, justice, principles and ethics, or for a leader who promotes civility, altruism, charity, sympathy, empathy and compassion, and seeks to right racial and gender inequities and injustices, for the moment, you’re going to have to look elsewhere. Those things waste time, energy and money, and Trump has a business to run.

Now comes the real scary part: Most Americans are fine with this.

Criticize Trump to any of his supporters, strident or otherwise, and they’ll point to the economy. Oh sure the president says and does deplorable things, but look at the economy. Sure, Trump has rolled back regulations that protect the environment and the safety of workers, but look what its done for the economy. Sure he’s insulted our allies and praised brutal dictators, but just look at the employment rate. Oh yeah he lies all the time and has probably broken the law and trampled the Constitution, but look at my 401k.

The founders of our great nation were not so much afraid of tyranny as what in fact made tyranny possible. They understood their own dark natures, their greed, their prejudices, their avarice, their fear, hatred and proclivity for violence. They attempted to construct a system to check and balance our destructive instincts, to protect us from ourselves.

They couldn’t think of everything. It’s why the word “unprecedented” comes up so much when reacting to Trump’s behavior. For whatever reason we elected a person who holds up a mirror to our angry greedy selves. We are fine with giving him carte blanche, and then we were happy to throw out the playbook.

This is now a stress test to our system and our future. Even if the whole thing collapses, Trump has already appointed a scapegoat. The scapegoat is you, me, the media, the FBI, the Supreme Court, the Democrats, the Republicans, the Constitution and essentially everyone that is not named Donald J. Trump.

So where does that leave us, America?

Well we are currently the socialite in the quote above, attributed to Winston Churchill. Sadly, we seem to have established what kind of people we are, now we’re just haggling over the price.

It’s what any good capitalist would do.