Trump searches for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. we search for Justice

Last week at a rally in Evansville, Ind., Donald Trump threatened lame duck Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Justice Department for failing to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails. Trump said Sessions’ job is only safe until after the November midterm elections.

“I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly, I want them to do their job, I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to,” Delusional Donnie menaced.

“Our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now because people are angry,” Trump said. “What’s happening is a disgrace,” he told his cheering worshipers.

Unbeknownst to President Narcissist, the DOJ is doing its job and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to show it to him, but that’s not what Donnie is seeking.

The Indiana rally was held days before two mammoth memorial services for people who are way more beloved and respected than even our current Commander-in-Chief — the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and U.S. Senator John McCain, (R-Ariz).

Donnie’s rally set a record for attendance at the Ford Center and was ostensibly for GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. But, as per usual, Donnie had to become the event. Mike finally got microphone time and promised to help Donnie “drain the swamp.” The two castigated Donnelly for having a conscience and voting against Tax Reform and for the Affordable Care Act.

They failed to note that Joe voted 62% of the time in 2017 with — Trump. Joe’s campaign manager, Peter Hanscom, said, “He’s never been, and never will be, a rubber stamp for ideas from any administration.” Peter, 62 percent seems pretty close to rubber stamping. Unless you’re Betsy DeVos, huh?

As for Delusional Donnie, for some reason he always threatens to “get involved” but doesn’t follow through. He did the same thing last year during another quibble with the FBI.

Obviously, Donnie has forgotten that he’s “involved” all right. He’s being investigated by the Special Counsel who’s overseeing an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and related matters. Those last three words are paramount to Donald’s political future.

Delusional Donald’s disapproval rating is at a historic 60 percent, while approval for the Mueller investigation hit an all-time high at 63 percent of Americans supporting the special counsel’s probe, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC poll.

Wimpy Donnie Trump is fast becoming the Rodney Dangerfield of politics.

He don’t get no respect.

All that goes to Aretha and John.