The Trump Train is crumbling as fast as Amtrak

The Trump train is chugging down the tracks about the same speed as Amtrak‘s once proud “California Zephyr,” wheezing out of the mountains behind Denver, groaning and squealing from the misery it keeps inflicting on itself.

The only question left is if the Zephyr will eventually run off the tracks, the flat spots on its aging steel wheels getting too wide to stop it from crashing down the mountains. It is about the same for the Trump presidency except everyone is already waiting for the wheels to come completely off his sputtering train wreck.

The analogy comes from taking a cross-country trip on a “premier” American passenger train that technology-minded Asians and Europeans would be ashamed to drive across a stone quarry. It is slow, smelly, and crowded, manned by the short-handed and underpaid, a clown circus that illustrates Trumpian mysticism better than anything except a peep show in Bob’s XXX Adult Bookstore.

The vaunted sleeper cars, the crown jewels of the Amtrak empire, are the new fast food of train travel, a dirty metaphor for Trumpian policies built around less for more. The train’s exotic description of its online services is written in Trumpspeak, offering an illusion disguised as reality by the whistles and bells of blatant bloviation. It is the same mechanism that keeps Trump’s diminishing audience of idolaters oblivious to the dysfunction of their idol.

Sadly, the same can be said about Amtrak’s rabid apologists who love the cramped roomettes in Sleeper Car #612. Their ardent enthusiasm for overpriced hardship is hard to understand when everything seems so tired!

The attendant assigned to musty 612 announced he was “too tired” to take down the passenger’s beds while the passengers were still climbing aboard. The attendant is old, near retirement, and dismayed by what has happened to his railroad.

“It used to be a good place,” he lamented, “and I don’t do baggage. Just put yours on the rack — anywhere.”

“How many of you rode Amtrak before?” he quizzed the train’s big spenders crowded around him demanding their lazy comforts. “Good, “ he exclaimed brightly when many of them said they had slumbered in sleepers before. “You can help the people who haven’t. I’m officially off at 9:30. There used to be three of us, but now there is just me.”

It was 7:10 p.m. when he disappeared. Meanwhile, the Zephyr trembled quietly. It hadn’t left Denver yet, already shunted to a siding for an hour waiting for a freight train to go by.

Trump would be comfortable assuming the sleeper attendant’s daily routine. He never worked except to expound on his heavy burden, always promising greatness that never amounted to anything.

Several hours later, somewhere in northern Colorado, the red-headed lady conductor with a mysterious European accent ordered 612’s berthing attendant back to work. A passenger with physical disabilities couldn’t get into bed. The attendant banged industriously on it for a time before giving up.

“Sometimes it helps.” he reassured the impaired man before disappearing until dawn.

The other passengers eventually fell into a restive slumber during a spectacular rain storm that disabled the tracks down the way, stopping the train. When the Zephyr was sidelined in empty Wyoming for high wind concerns, the distressed passenger without a bed was discovered gone. Our attendant mumbled something about how he’d taken care of him.

The episode was reminiscent of Trump’s bogus claim of greatness for reining in North Korea’s nuclear program — a lot of banging, unusual noises and xenophobic lying before the problem simply disappeared from his radar like the portly man who couldn’t fit into his bed.

Trump’s 2018 budget called for federal subsidies to Amtrak be cut by half, from $1.495 billion in 2017 to $738 million for Fiscal Year 2019, which begins October 1. Without larger subsidies railroad experts say Amtrak will fail.

Perhaps one sop is an infrastructure plan that doesn’t mention Amtrak specifically, but does provide $200 billion in federal investments in infrastructure — including railroads — assuming states take the lead repairing that infrastructure, a Trumpian presumption that is almost laughable.

It is hard to say if Trump has an active interest in the impaired condition of the nation’s essential passenger rail service. Ordinary people, however do. In 2016, nearly 33 million people thought Amtrak was a cheaper, faster, and easier alternative than flying or driving. It sounds good, but Amtrak’s long-distance trains mainly serve small cities and rural communities that have been abandoned by airlines and bus routes. There is no profit to gather.

Trump’s proposal asked states to pay for long distance Amtrak lines. It is an unrealistic proposal. Colorado for example has only three places where Amtrak’s Southwest Chief stops, serving about 22,000 people in a state with 5.06 million citizens.

Trains frequently pass where despair and deterioration abound. The crumbling train stations from St. Louis to Los Angeles revealed enough decay to convince the most enthusiastic train lover they are offering their lives to a grossly imperfect system.

Despite the long-distance passenger hauler’s miseries, the employees hanging on are certain Amtrak will remain part of the indispensable steel spine of the nation, infected as it is with moldering reminders that all America creates is transitory.

The Zephyr, reputedly an express passenger train, sat idle on sidings in rural America from Wyoming to Illinois waiting for priority freight trains, flooded out switches, dangerous tracks, and trains broken by the inclement weather. Thousands of passenger schedules were disrupted without a notice in the news. The Zephyr finally arrived in Chicago ten hours after it ran out of food.

It takes three 24-hour days on a good run to ride a train from Denver to Albany, N.Y., and four days to Washington, D.C. The only positive thing to say is hope springs eternal. America’s railroads have survived worse assaults than the affronts of Donald Trump. Perhaps one day soon trains will roar back into the American lexicon. The same thing can’t be said about Trump

The daily Zephyr left Denver last Friday with dreams of being in Chicago 12 hours later. Instead, the trip took most of 24 hours, with half the time used sitting idly on remote sidings. Every passenger with connections missed them. If it wasn’t so frustrating, it would be absurd.

It must hurt worse for the MAGA subscribers who could read the passing signs. Eastern Colorado and Wyoming was unquestionably Trump country, evidenced by fading billboards with MAGA hats now being replaced by billboards reminding farmers they have lost 33 percent of the cash value their soybean crop due to falling futures because traders are afraid of Trump’s looney-toon tariff upheavals.

The realization is underscored from Denver to Chicago by mile upon mile of abundant soybean fields that could wind up being worthless. The only good news is that China’s 500 million swine need the entire soybean harvest of Argentina and the U.S. to be fed. When they get hungry enough the Chinese will trade and the only way to get this country’s soybeans to faraway western ports is on trains.

The irony is almost painful.