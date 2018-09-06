In a courageous display of continuing the fight even when the odds are against you, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee whipped out a steaming pair on Thursday when Cory Booker (D-NJ) threatened to release confidential documents pertaining to the record of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats on the committee are taking the radical position that the American people deserve the right to know the full record of a Supreme Court nominee before he is granted a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. To date, records are being withheld on the say so of an Executive Branch functionary with direct ties to the nominee.

Booker, joined by his Democratic colleagues on the committee, could face charges if brought by Republicans before the full Senate, with punishment up to and including expulsion from the Senate.

It was unprecedented.

Led by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) who read a copy of the Senate rules, Booker challenged his colleague from Texas to “bring the charges.”

