Just another day that quickly turned from simple outrage to WTF???

Like a lot of you, Shinbone Star staffers spent yesterday morning watching the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, working hard to suppress our gag reflex while witnessing the fall of western democracy.

Little did we know that an afternoon bombshell was coming from our sister paper, The Failing New York Times, that would force Kavanaugh and the kneecapping of progressive policy in America from the front page to page 3, below the fold. (We’re a bit old-fashioned around here, we still have folds — or at least imagine that we do.)

Of course what we’re talking about is the anonymous op-ed published by the Times and headlined, I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration. In a precede to the essay, Times editors claim the writer is a senior official in the Trump White House who is known to the Times, but whose job would be in jeopardy if the name were to be revealed. Take it from the salty veterans at The Shinbone Star, it’s not standard journalistic procedure.

It touched off a debate within our own offices about whether publishing the no-name piece was the right thing to do. It might surprise you that a fair number of us came down against publishing it, and this from an organization that has labeled itself as being “no longer encumbered by any sense of fair play.” No doubt, it was a tough call for the Times.

If Tuesday’s release of excerpts from journalist icon Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House” was dynamite, yesterday’s Times op-ed was nitroglycerin, and unstable nitroglycerin at that. Where Woodward’s upcoming book is said to be supported by hours of recorded interviews, the revelations contained in the Times piece are not supported by even so much as a name, which opens the Times to a host of credibility questions and second guessing.

Would I have published the article? No. But I can understand why Times editors felt otherwise. Why? Because the editors know the writer even if we don’t; say he or she is a senior official in the Trump administration; and most importantly, because the revelations are so compelling that they really cannot be suppressed.

From the op-ed:

“The dilemma — which he (Trump) does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. “I would know. I am one of them.”

and

“From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims. “Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.”

and

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

There’s more, and you really should read it all, even if that means you might have to, you know, pay for it. Good journalism costs money, even when that good journalism pushes the envelope of sketchiness, and where tactics are concerned, you might do well to remember that it wasn’t the Fourth Estate that declared this war.

Predictably, President Twitterthumbs is already calling for The Times to turn over the writer to the FBI, which of course isn’t going to happen because that’s not what journalists do. It is hoped, however, that the writer will soon stand up of his or her own accord to lead a constitutional effort at removing this president from office. But that would be an act of patriotism inconsistent with Republicans as we know them.

Things are getting interesting and dangerous. If you haven’t been paying attention, now would be a good time to start.

America’s reality is a shadowy rebellion in the West Wing led by a cadre of unknown “adults” who one imagines are keeping the launch codes out of the hands of a raving lunatic. Honestly, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.