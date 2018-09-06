The Kavanaugh hearing, and what could be done about it

Amid Brett Kavanaugh‘s contentious and wildly unruly Supreme Court nomination hearing, speculation on whether he could be removed once appointed are arising.

The answer seems to be yes, but, it’s complicated.

Kavanaugh has refused to say whether he believes Trump, as a sitting president, could be subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller to testify in the sprawling investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Answering questions in public for the first time since his nomination, Kavanaugh has declined to say whether he thinks Trump could escape legal jeopardy by pardoning himself or his associates.

Kavanaugh also won’t say if he would disqualify himself from hearing future cases concerning Donald Trump.

Supreme Court justices have life tenure, so “they serve until they die, resign or retire, or are impeached and removed from office.” Section 1 of Article 3 of the Constitution says:

The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behavior, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services a Compensation which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office. (emphasis added)

The 1st United States Congress provided a detailed organization of the federal judiciary through the Judiciary Act of 1789. The Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial tribunal, was to sit in the nation’s capital and would initially be composed of a chief justice and five associate justices. The act also divided the country into judicial districts, which were in turn organized into circuits. The justices were required to “ride circuit,” and hold circuit court twice a year in their assigned judicial district.

The Supreme Court held its inaugural session Feb. 2–10, 1790 at the Royal Exchange in New York City — then the U.S. capital. A second session was held there in August 1790. The earliest sessions of the Court were devoted to organizational proceedings, as the first cases did not reach it until 1791. When the national capital moved to Philadelphia in 1790, the Supreme Court did so as well. After initially meeting at Independence Hall, the Supreme Court established its chambers at city hall.

Under Chief Justices Jay, Rutledge and Ellsworth (1789–1801), the Court heard few cases; its first decision was West v. Barnes (1791), a case involving procedure.

The entire history of the Supreme Court is long and too complicated to cover here, so we turn our attention back to Kavanaugh v Truth and Impartiality.

IF it were proven, after he was seated, that he had lied under oath he could be impeached.

Samuel Chase, a longtime Maryland legislator who was appointed to the court as an associate justice by President George Washington on Jan. 26, 1796, and who served there until his death on June 19, 1811 was the first to be impeached.

In 1804, eight articles of impeachment accused him of allowing his political views to interfere with his decisions. From the U.S.Senate website:

“Chase had served on the Supreme Court since 1796. A staunch Federalist with a volcanic personality, Chase showed no willingness to tone down his bitter partisan rhetoric after Jeffersonian Republicans gained control of Congress in 1801. Representative John Randolph of Virginia, at the urging of President Thomas Jefferson, orchestrated impeachment proceedings against Chase, declaring he would wipe the floor with the obnoxious justice. (My emphasis.)The House voted to impeach Chase on March 12, 1804, accusing Chase of refusing to dismiss biased jurors and of excluding or limiting defense witnesses in two politically sensitive cases. The trial managers (members of the House of Representatives) hoped to prove that Chase had ‘behaved in an arbitrary, oppressive, and unjust way by announcing his legal interpretation on the law of treason before defense counsel had been heard.’ Highlighting the political nature of this case, the final article of impeachment accused the justice of continually promoting his political agenda on the bench, thereby ‘tending to prostitute the high judicial character with which he was invested, to the low purpose of an electioneering partizan.’ “On November 30, 1804, the Senate appointed a committee to “prepare and report proper rules of proceedings” for the impeachment trial. When they took up the case against the Federalist justice in January 1805, the Senate consisted of 25 Jeffersonian Republicans and nine Federalists. Chase appeared before the members on January 4, 1805, to answer the charges. He declared that he was being tried for his political convictions rather than for any real crime or misdemeanor and requested a one-month postponement to prepare a defense. The Senate agreed and the trial began in earnest on February 4. “Chase’s defense team, which included several of the nation’s most eminent attorneys, convinced several wavering senators that Chase’s conduct did not warrant his removal from office. With at least six Jeffersonian Republicans joining the nine Federalists who voted not guilty on each article, the Senate on March 1, 1805, acquitted Samuel Chase on all counts. A majority voted guilty Take 2: A majority voted guilty on three of the eight articles, but on each article the vote fell far short of the two-thirds required for conviction. The Senate thereby effectively insulated the judiciary from further congressional attacks based on disapproval of judges’ opinions. Chase resumed his duties at the bench, where he remained until his death in 1811.”

On May 15, 1969, Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas resigned under threat of impeachment hearings. Fortas, appointed to the bench in 1965, was found to have accepted a position from a foundation to provide counsel for $20,000 annually for life. The foundation was run by the family of a Wall Street titan who was later charged and found guilty of securities violations.

Calls from both the left and the right for the House to open impeachment hearings for, alternately, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, have occurred, to no avail. Thomas’ case was brought about by a call his wife, Virginia Thomas, made to Anita Hill, asking her to apologize for the sexual harassment charges Hill made at Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings more than 19 years ago.

Hill instead publicized the call and repeated the accusations. Then came a former girlfriend of Thomas, who had kept her silence since the 1991 controversy. Administrative law judge Lillian McEwen told The Washington Post that she found Hill’s description of Thomas “consistent with the way he lived his personal life then.” Thomas has declined comment. The matter faded away.

“Impeach Earl Warren” billboards sprouted across the South after the court’s desegregation rulings in the 1950s. And there were two impeachment attempts against Justice William O. Douglas: one for granting a brief stay of execution in the Julius and Ethel Rosenberg spy case and another for alleged financial improprieties. Gerald R. Ford, then the House minority leader, led the latter. The House Judiciary Committee held hearings in 1970. No credible evidence emerged on the former and the hearings closed without a public vote.

As you can see, Brett Kavanaugh could indeed be impeached — if the Supreme Court isn’t ruled by Donald Trump loyalists.

One of the most disgusting results of the public spectacle now taking place before the Senate Judiciary Committee is how the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice — perhaps a more powerful office even than the presidency — is not decided by character, ethics and impartiality, but by political alignment.

The Founding Fathers would be appalled, as should the Nation.