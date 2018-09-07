Woodward’s book condemns Trump and cements journalist’s legacy

Bob Woodward’s new book is due on shelves September 11, and that could be an apropos date considering the havoc it has already accomplished. “Fear: Trump in the White House” will feature juicy tidbits from behind the Oval Office doors, some of which are already out.

By chance, The Washington Post managed to cop a copy — of course Woodward works for the Post. The book is being described as “a nervous breakdown” of Trump’s administration.” If the word “administration” is even an accurate description of it.

From the book:

In a small meeting, (John) Kelly reportedly said of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

and:

“President Donald Trump’s aides purposely keeping information from him in order to protect the country; a failed mock-interview in preparation for a potential sit-down with special counsel Robert Mueller over Russia; and Trump lashing out at aides, most notably Jeff Sessions, referring to his attorney general as ‘mentally retarded.’ “

Of course Delusional Don denies everything. One hilarious denial even has him embracing Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, his constant target of scorn. According to Trump:

“The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions ‘mentally retarded’ and ‘a dumb southerner.’ I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He (Woodward) made this up to divide!”

Talk about a shitty job. Since Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation, Donald has been playing a game of kick the can, with Sessions being the can.

After the rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 ended in violence and the death of one counter-protester, DD made a blithering, moronic statement, that there was “blame on both sides” and “good people on both sides.”

It was a revealing, stunning statement about his views on race and violence, igniting a firestorm that went for weeks. His staff scrambled to clean up yet another DD shitstorm.

Rob Porter, his now departed secretary, helped craft the speech, delivered on television two days after the Charlottesville violence, in which DD denounced racism, the “KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.” Woodward writes that Trump told Porter, “I don’t know about this. . . . This doesn’t feel right to me.”

After the speech, his staff fawned over him, stroking his ego, telling him “what a good job” he’d done. No mention of them giving him a bone treat.

But the next day, according to Woodward, DD exploded after hearing former Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke say, “That’s almost an admission of ‘Okay, I was wrong.’ Some 48 hours into the biggest domestic challenge of his young presidency, Mr. Trump has made a course correction.”

“That was the biggest fucking mistake I’ve made,” the Donald told Porter. “You never make those concessions. You never apologize. I didn’t do anything wrong in the first place. Why look weak?” Trump thundered, according to Woodward’s book.

“I can’t believe I got forced to do that,” Trump reportedly said. “That’s the worst speech I’ve ever given. I’m never going to do anything like that again.”

One day earlier, at an unrelated Trump Tower event, he stunned the staff, saying, “You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said. “Nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.”

When Porter told DD that he thought the second speech was best, Trump erupted, screaming at Porter, “I don’t want to talk to you, get away from me.”

Porter is no longer a staff member, resigning after allegations of domestic abuse by two former wives.

Speech writer, facts denier, Cabinet member are all shitty jobs in the Oval Office sphere of Trumpworld. In fact, virtually any job during Trump’s Occupancy is literally a kiss of death. The amazing number of staffers who have been fired or quit requires a flow chart.

White House Press Secretary and Facts Denier Sarah Huckabee Sanders is one who is still on the job, however, saying, “This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgraced employees, told to make the president look bad.”

She added, “President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people. Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results.”

Silly Sarah failed to mention that those results have mostly been catastrophic for American workers, industry and foreign relations. His mindless tariffs are ruining farmers and sending industries that rely on steel and aluminum overseas to avoid bankruptcy.

When then-chief economic adviser Gary Cohn tried to resign in response to Trump’s comments, Trump berated him, blamed his wife and “liberal Park Avenue friends.” He told Cohn, “This is treason,” Woodward noted.

Chief of Staff John Kelly, apparently a witness according to Woodward, told Cohn, “If that was me, I would have taken the resignation letter and shoved it up his ass six different times.”

Woodward’s book is yet another to detail the chaotic, divisive, pettiness and poisonous air in Trump’s fiefdom. The difference in Woodward’s book is that his credentials come with two Pulitzer Prizes for meticulous reporting. He has since written 18 books on American politics, 12 of which topped best-seller lists. His ability to gather damning facts is amazing.

In 2014, Robert Gates former director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense, said that he wished he’d recruited Woodward into the CIA, saying, “He has an extraordinary ability to get otherwise responsible adults to spill [their] guts to him . . . his ability to get people to talk about stuff they shouldn’t be talking about is just extraordinary and may be unique.”

“Fear: Trump in the White House” cements Woodward’s legacy