Trumplandia: Sept. 1 — 8, 2018

Who Dunnit Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 41% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The Steady State

The week of our Trump — Sept. 1, 2018: During the first week in which a former White House associate was not pleading guilty or accepting immunity, President Donald J. Trump found himself allegedly betrayed by his own inner circle.

Dubbed “anonymous,” a mysterious op-ed contributor stated they were not part of the “so-called deep state,” but instead “the steady state,” a team that is secretly keeping the country afloat during its voyage into the Trumpian abyss. In an explosive piece submitted to the failing New York Times, the unknown author claimed to work inside the administration, but was compelled to work against the current president who “continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

Entitled: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the anonymous work was published by the Times on Sept. 5. The author diagnosed the problem with the current administration as being the president himself:

“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. . . . Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”

Shredded by a new book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward earlier in the week, the anonymous Times piece first turned our Orange Turnip into a raging volcano and later a super sleuth as he tried to figure out who dunnit.

Trump called the author “gutless” and like the Times “probably failing.” He said the Times is a purveyor of fake news for using an anonymous source and then wondered via Twitter whether the action by one of his current senior staffers constituted treason.

Once he realized the act of submitting a critical essay may be a betrayal but not treason, the president called for anyone to help him identify the rat or rats. Desperate and livid, Trump even demanded that the Times turn over the writer to the FBI as a matter of national security “at once!”

James Dao, editor of the op-ed section for the Times, rejected that request, and the president stewed while trying to think up new ways to solve the riddle. At press time, he had not been successful.

Trump sycophants like Vice President Mike Pence and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fell in line and criticized the “Ol’ Gray Lady” for running the anonymous op-ed while urging the author — who is still thought to be in their midst — to resign.

On Sept. 6, Sanders even tweeted the telephone number of the newspaper’s opinion desk, a move some say violated federal ethics guidelines. Referring to the unidentified author as “a coward” and “a gutless loser,” Sanders said the staffer should surface and resign.

Even First Lady Melania Trump waded into the fray by chastising the unknown author, issuing a statement that the writer is “not protecting this country, but sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) told reporters he believes all White House employees with a security clearance should undergo a lie detector test to help determine who wrote the opinion piece.

On Friday, Trump appeared to direct the matter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Since the appearance of the piece, the president has reportedly compiled his own list of 12 top suspects.

As the media speculated on who may have been behind the essay, all Trump Cabinet members lined up to offer their criticism and public statements to clear themselves of suspicion in what the president believes is at the very least a national security threat.

The Times issued a statement on those thoughts yesterday:

“The President’s threats both underscore why we must safeguard the identity of the writer of this Op-Ed and serve as a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press to American democracy.”

During a speech before the University of Illinois yesterday, former President Barack Obama also criticized the masked author. He said the mysterious writer’s claim that a group within the White House was secretly steering the president from his worst tendencies was not normal in a democracy because unelected staffer(s) could not be held accountable for making policy decisions.

At press time, it appears the “sleepers cells” have indeed awakened.

A Judge Supreme?

When the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh began this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, we here at The Shinbone Star suspected that we already knew what the outcome would be. Still, we gasped as we watched it play out before our wondering eyes.

Kavanaugh, who appeared to be impressively prepped, “is so full of shit the whites of his eyes are brown,” one staffer observed. His testimony was frequently interrupted by more than 100 protestors over the span of the four-day hearings.

The most striking group of protestors, Demand Justice, who dressed like characters from Hulu’s dystopian drama, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (based on the 1985 book by Margaret Atwood), where women are forced into servitude and denied their basic rights. Dressed in the trademark red dresses and white bonnets, members of the group stood silently outside the hearings, adding to the spectacle.

The handmaidens and countless other protestors fought Kavanaugh’s “anti-abortion, anti-healthcare and anti-women views.” Scores of protestors were removed from the Senate chambers for verbally resisting.

The protests were accented by the cutting words of Senate rising stars like Sen. Cory A. Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) who quizzed the presumptive nominee about his past allegiances and views on hot-button issues like abortion.

Since his nomination by Trump, Kavanaugh has been a divisive character in an already divided nation. Roundly opposed by Democrats for his conservative views, the 53-year-old judge has been grilled along with his fellow Republicans. He has been painted as an anti-abortion, conservatively biased jurist with a belief the president has unimpeachable power.

Kavanaugh’s first hearing day on Sept. 5 featured the arrests of 70 protestors, feisty Democrats and the possibility of a secret shout-out to white supremacists by a Republican staffer.

The hearing on Sept. 6 was temporarily closed to additional spectators by police. Led by groups like the Center for Popular Democracy Action, Women’s March, Ultraviolet and NARAL, protestors were prepared to disrupt the hearings as long as Kavanaugh is being questioned.

The final day of hearings was highlighted by witnesses that included former Richard Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. The lynchpin in the Nixon Watergate probe testified and warned against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, stating that his appointment would bring the “most presidential powers friendly court in the modern era.”

Dean said Kavanaugh would have Congress immunize the presidency from civil and criminal liability. “Under Judge Kavanaugh’s recommendation, if a president shot someone in cold blood on Fifth Avenue, that president could not be prosecuted while in office,” Dean said.

Kavanaugh spent much of his hearing dodging questions about with whom he’d spoken about the Mueller investigation, his stance on abortion, the power of the presidency, and past legal dalliances that some see as perjury.

Along the way, outnumbered and unable to block his appointment, Booker risked his senatorial career by publicly releasing confidential documents that had been suppressed by Senate Republicans who denied their counterparts thousands of documents about the nominee’s history.

Booker’s move drew the ire of longtime Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who labeled it unbecoming of a senator and a violation of Senate rules. Booker challenged Cornyn to “bring the charges,” but none have been produced thus far.

Booker spent much of the day on Sept. 6 releasing confidential documents through social media platforms.

Sign of the Times

If your husband issued a strongly worded denial that you flashed a white power sign during a confirmation hearing, what would you do the following day? Flashing it A-Fucking-Gain, wouldn’t be high on my list… pic.twitter.com/MjICI28z3J — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) September 7, 2018

Aside from battling senators, elusive nominees and protestors, there was also flap over Kavanaugh law clerk and Washington D.C. attorney Zina Bash, who sat directly behind the nominee all week.

Bash, who is the wife of U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash, was accused of flashing a hand gesture that is often used by white supremacists.

On the opening day of hearings on Sept. 4, Zina Bash appeared to read her cellphone and then shape her fingers into an “OK” sign as they rested on her arm. The symbol is said to have been used to hail white supremacy.

Flagged in the Twitter-sphere, Bash’s husband denied that his wife flashed any such symbol, but then she appeared to do it again the following day, as seen in the video clip above.

John Bash said any suggestion that his wife would send a signal to white nationalists is part of a “vicious conspiracy theory.” He went on to explain his wife’s genetic lineage, which includes a Mexican mother and Jewish grandparents.

The symbol was linked to white supremacy after an internet campaign from 4chan, an imageboard website. According to Newsweek, 4chan users launched a trolling campaign “Operation O-KKK” to make people believe the “OK” hand gesture was a symbol of white supremacy.

To further complicate matters, in the summer of 2017, several people on the far right began using the hand gesture and posing in photographs on social media, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Zina Bash has not commented on the matter.