Obama resuscitates a post racial day dream

I heard Barack Obama talking about hope in Donald Trump’s America last weekend and I just had to laugh.

America’s Post Racial Society was born in November 2008. That beautiful baby died in her crib in July 2009. By then, a significant number of people who had voted for President Obama discovered two things:

He really identified with being a black man. He wasn’t a doe-eyed waif leaping rainbows on a glitter farting unicorn.

White people of all income levels and political persuasions thought it radical that the president of the United States, commander in chief of the most powerful military in history, LEADER OF THE FREE FUCKING WORLD, had answered a question about a police officer in Cambridge, Mass., who had done some stupid shit. That officer had arrested a black man in his own house AFTER he knew it was the guy’s own house that he was breaking into. The officer was mad because the homeowner hadn’t kissed his ass hard enough.

That evening, Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet asked Obama a final question about the incident during a presser on health care, and by the next day, the Post Racial Society baby was a victim of SIDS.

But it was the ultra progressives who were “disappointed” he failed to secure a public option for the Affordable Care Act. They stayed away from the polls in 2010 to “teach the Corporate Democrats a lesson” and greased the skids that now has us at the edge of the pit. After the Bush Administration and GOP literally blew up the world economy for fun and profit, the electorate gave them back the keys to the dynamite shed.

They got elected in the census year of 2010 and have selected their voters ever since.

They changed the way legislation was done by throwing out the rules.

When they were in the minority, they gummed the works so nothing could get done no matter how important. They caused the lowering of the national credit rating by shutting down the government and blamed it on President Blackenstein.

Democrats changed the rules of the Senate to get shit done — Trump couldn’t spend so much government time and effort undoing Obama stuff if there wasn’t a shitload of stuff to undo — and the GOP said, “You’ll rue the day…” and they meant it. When they got the majority, they just threw all the rules into the Potomac.

Here’s the tough part: Even if we succeed in sweeping these donor class vassals out of office, they have been ruthless in packing the federal judiciary with Federalist automatons. We’re looking at total litigation for every right we take for granted.

Last weekend, Obama said this is the most important election in modern history and he is oh, so correct. Prepare for what we have to do to save this Republic.

I’ve always wanted to find a way to use “gird your loins” in context and there it was, but nah.

“Late to bed, early to rise, keep the faith and organize!”