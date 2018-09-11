All we lost that day

Everyone remembers where they were on September 11, 2001. I was safely asleep in my bed some 50 miles from Ground Zero when the first Boeing 767 struck the North Tower at 8:46 a.m.

Like so many nights before, I’d worked until the wee hours putting out the editions of Sept. 10, 2001 at the Newark Star-Ledger offices in New Jersey, not far across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. Although I don’t remember the hour for sure, I probably got home and into bed around 3 a.m.

The phone awakened me the next morning — my wife calling from her job as an elementary school teacher and saying I better turn on the TV right the hell now! I had one leg into my blue jeans as the second plane hit the South Tower, and I was out the door two minutes later, driving 90-100 mph toward what seemed the end of the world. I was thinking I had to get back to the office before they shut down the roads. I wasn’t being heroic, I was just a journalist doing his duty to report facts to America. Others were heroes that day, I was just doing my job, driving toward I wasn’t sure what.

In the distance, a pall of smoke — 40 miles away, now 30, 15, now 10 miles away, and into the office parking lot.

Last week I returned to Ground Zero. It was 17 years minus seven days from those fateful events, not the first time I’d been back, but my first visit to the museum that opened in 2011.

I thought it had been long enough to process the memories:

I’ve come to terms with the old black woman in the big straw hat, fishing from the banks of a neighborhood lake as I drove madly past, the thought flashing through my mind that I was headed toward an America that was already changed, while in my memories that figure with rod and reel remains blissfully unaware — forever.

I’ve come to terms with feelings of guilt about being excited in the midst of epic tragedy. Yes, there’s an excitement that any old-time newspaper guy feels when there’s something really big going down and we have to do all the things we were trained to do, performing rapidly and professionally. There’s also the sick feeling while waiting anxiously at your desk until it’s time to perform your specific role, reading and editing like the wind, trying to catch all the errors while at the same time thinking of how you’ll explain the end of the world to your readers in just four or five words of 120-point headline type.

I’ve come to terms with the fear that nearby — too damned nearby — people were dead and dying, thousands of them, and that oh-shit feeling when unfounded rumors about anthrax spores in the smoke started making their way around the newsroom.

I’ve come to terms with driving home exhausted after putting out a September 11 Extra Edition, followed by the morning editions for September 12 and thinking what kind of sick bastard am I for knowing that I’d turn the car around and do it all over again, just because it was some of the best and most important work I’d ever done. Telling the story, no matter the obstacles, is what we do and it’s who I am. Yes, we’re enemies of the people.

I’ve come to terms with my decision the next day to attend a hastily organized event at a minor league baseball stadium near my house. It was billed as a memorial service, and even though I’m not given to prayer, what we’d all been through was so monumental that I felt a need to come together somehow with my community . . .

. . . and that brings me to a thing I haven’t come to terms with, and never will.

Instead of tears and thoughtful remembrances at that service, there was flag-waving and chants of U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A. I remember the sidelong look at my wife and both of us thinking, “We’ve lived all our lives in this country, but somehow we don’t belong here.”

On one level I understand it. Our country had just been attacked — Pearl Harbor was the only thing that came close — but on a different level, with the World Trade Center and all those bodies still a smoldering ruin, it was first and foremost a human tragedy. I didn’t want to be pumped up with patriotic fervor; I wanted to mourn.

And the thing is, walking through that museum with its displays of incinerated personal items and twisted steel, I still don’t feel patriotic. Why is my reaction so different from the millions of Americans who were nowhere near Ground Zero that day, yet reacted with more fear and lashing out than many who live in New York and northern New Jersey?

In one room of the museum are photographs of all who died. Where some people see red, white and blue, I see skin tones — a rainbow of faces and family names with ancestral roots that extend all around this earth. People who lived and loved, screamed and jumped, died and burned together. Yet despite all that, we have come to a time when Red State America has given us a president who defines people with skin colors different than his own as coming from “shithole countries,” and his supporters applaud.

So many stories of heroism, so much sacrifice, and dare I say it, so much love. But the overwhelming response from Americans with no skin in the game was to substitute those qualities that uplift with others that do not. Heroism and love were supplanted by hate and fear.

Of course a military response and tightening of security were only to be expected after the cowardly attacks that occurred that day, not only in New York City, but also at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in a farmer’s field in Pennsylvania. A nationalistic surge was not unexpected and not completely inappropriate.

But looking at those faces on the museum wall, the lesson lost is that we’re a nation of immigrants, and we’re all in this together.

Alas, the WORLD Trade Center that soared skyward in these UNITED States represented the twin towers of an ideal. Our enduring loss on September 11 is that the ideal has gone up in smoke.