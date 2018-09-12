A dummies guide to a constitutional crisis: high crimes and misdemeanors

Were the payments to two paramours a campaign violation or a tax disclosure crime? (NY Times) Aug. 21, 2018 — Michael D. Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, made the extraordinary admission in court that Mr. Trump had directed him to arrange payments to two women during the 2016 campaign to keep them from speaking publicly about affairs they said they had with Mr. Trump.

The now infamous hush-money payments and the destination of said payments have gone on a journey from absolute denial to admission of payment over the course of the almost 600 days Trump has spent in the White House.

However, last month the journey took on a real direction when the commander-in-chief’s former personal attorney admitted to paying both adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal a total of $280,000 at the behest of the former GOP presidential candidate.

The agreement Cohen entered into late last month saw him plead guilty to eight counts including two campaign finance violations for the payments to both women, which he said was directed by Trump to influence the election. In addition, Cohen pleaded guilty to concealing more than $4 million from the IRS.

The payments, which are still being denied by the president on some level, appeared to occur in the weeks leading up to his historic victory at the 2016 presidential election. Last month’s guilty plea by Cohen set off legal circumstances for The Donald that again highlighted his proclivity for lying, while also possibly implicating him in high crimes or misdemeanors and thus touching off a potential constitutional crisis.

If what Cohen pleaded to is a fact, the president seems to be set to either have violated campaign finance laws by not reporting the payment to Daniels or violating government ethics laws by not reporting the reimbursement of the payment to Cohen on his 2017 financial disclosure forms. The third option would appear to implicate him in the federal crime of directing both payments with political purpose.

It’s important to note that such a crisis can only happen when Congress is fulfilling its duty to provide a check to the executive branch, something that has been missing since a Republican-controlled Congress welcomed a Republican commander-in-chief on Jan. 20, 2017.

News of the Daniels payment first was reported on Nov. 4, 2016 by the Wall Street Journal regarding alleged affairs Trump had shortly after his son, Barron, was born in 2006. Just before the election, then Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks said it was “absolutely, unequivocally” false that the real estate mogul had an inappropriate relationship with Daniels.

Trump won the election, became president and never a discouraging word was heard from Daniels or her representatives until January 2018 when the alleged tryst was mentioned in another WSJ article. That article touched off a cavalcade of lies and half-truths about alleged affairs and payments tied to the president.

In the article, Cohen is alleged to have arranged for the $130,000 payment to silence Daniels just prior to the election. At that time, Cohen and Trump denied the affair. The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was said to have accepted the cash and signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) under the pseudonym “Peggy Peterson.”

According to reports, the NDA was made out to Peterson at the behest of “David Dennison,” a pseudonym allegedly used by Trump as part of the agreement. It was later disclosed that “Dennison” never signed the agreement, but Cohen gave the adult film actress the $130,000 anyway.

A month later, Cohen told the New York Times he paid Daniels out of personal funds and that neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction. The longtime Trump attorney then went on to say that neither organization reimbursed him for the payment.

On March 7, 2018, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during a briefing that Trump had won his case against Daniels in arbitration. Although not aware of the payments to Daniels or McDougal, Sanders referred further questions to the president’s legal team.

Acknowledgement of arbitration validated the existence of an agreement between he and Daniels for the first time. Daniels later alleged Cohen engaged in the February arbitration proceeding to keep her quiet and intimidate her from sharing her story.

By March 9, Cohen disclosed from where the funds were drawn and admitted he used the Trump Organization e-mail account to communicate with the porn star. Cohen said he paid the actress through a company he set up shortly before the payment — Essential Consultants. Reports claim the LLC was used solely to pay hush money agreements and was reported as a home equity loan.

At this time, Trump denied the affair and payment. Daniel’s attorney, Michael Avenatti disagreed and said Daniels was prepared to return the funds if necessary.

Meanwhile, on March 20, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal filed papers in California seeking to unseal a 2016 deal with the National Enquirer that stopped her from talking about her alleged 10-month tryst with The Donald during the same time period.

McDougal was paid $150,000 by the gossip tabloid’s parent company, American Media Inc., to keep her 2006 affair quiet after the company bought exclusive rights to her story but never published the exposé.

McDougal, who was the 1998 Playmate of the Year, said American Media CEO David Pecker is a close personal friend of Trump’s and had employed a “catch and kill” tactic to eliminate scandals tied to the then presidential candidate.

She said the tabloid was supposed to not only pay her for the tawdry tale, but also revitalize McDougal’s career by getting heavy coverage for her, which never came to fruition. McDougal’s lawsuit argues that she was fooled by the arrangement and accepted the hush money. She later learned her then attorney Keith Davidson forged a back-room deal with Cohen.

Days later, on March 25, 2018 Daniels was the subject of an interview on “60 Minutes,” where she told Anderson Cooper about the 11-month affair. Although she had signed a non-disclosure agreement and even signed a statement stating the affair did not occur weeks earlier, the porn star said she met Trump when the FLOTUS had just given birth to his youngest son, Barron.

She outlined their relationship, which seemed to be centered around her getting a spot on his “Celebrity Apprentice,” television show and even got to special tour of his home in Trump Tower. She also disclosed she had been threatened by unknown assailant who told her to leave Trump alone.

Hours later Cohen’s attorney Brent Blakely, Esq., of Manhattan Beach, Calif., filed a cease-and-desist letter after Daniels’ interview. The letter accused Daniels of insinuating that Cohen had something to do with a threat against her. The next day Avenatti countered with his own defamation lawsuit against Cohen, stating that Cohen’s denial of the affair constituted a defamatory statement against his client.

“It was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar,” CNN reported about the lawsuit. “Mr. Cohen made the statement knowing it was false or had serious doubts about the truth of the statements.”

On March 28, Cohen’s other attorney, David Schwartz made television appearances on NBC’s “Today” show and on CNN. Schwartz suggested that Trump was unaware of the disclosure agreement or Cohen’s payment of $130,000. He speculated that because the money came from Cohen’s personal account, the act was done independently of Trump but as part of Cohen’s role as the businessman’s “fixer.”

Avenatti argued that Cohen violated the disclosure agreement by commenting about the payment in both the January article and February arbitration. He added that never getting the future president’s signature on the document meant his client did not have to remain silent.

On April 5, 2018, Trump stated during a television interview on Air Force One that he was not aware of any payment to Daniels and again denied the affair. He also stated he was not aware from where the money to pay Daniels originated. The FBI raided Cohen’s offices, home and hotel room days later, seizing records and recorded material.

Cohen soon became the target of an investigation for bank fraud and campaign finance law infractions by the U.S. attorney operating out of the Southern District of the State of New York.

On April 18 McDougal was released from her contract with American Media and could talk about her alleged 2006 affair the president. The settlement stipulated that she could keep the $150,000, but that American Media was entitled to $75,000 of any profits made from recounting her time with The Donald. Her former attorney Keith Davidson also agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

During a wide-ranging telephone interview on “Fox & Friends” on April 26, 2018, Trump distanced himself from Cohen who, according to Trump, only handled a fraction of his legal work. The president admitted Cohen’s role in the matter with Daniels, but said he did “absolutely nothing wrong.”

Without access to Cohen, on May 2, 2018 the president hired former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as his new personal attorney. During Rudy’s media tour and interview with Fox News, Giuliani contradicted Trump and said the president did indeed reimburse Cohen for the payment only a month ago, which Trump had said he knew nothing about.

Rudy again denied the affair and said the obvious hush money was paid to “stop the false and extortionist accusations” made by her. The former mayor outlined a payment structure for the reimbursement pointing to monthly installments made to Cohen of $35,000 throughout 2017. Because the payments were not made with campaign funds, Giuliani said they were made legally and part of a retainer arrangement between the president and Cohen. None of the aforementioned payments were listed on the president’s disclosure forms of 2017.

The next day Trump magically remembered repaying Cohen for the Daniels’ payoff and also admitted to knowing about the NDA she signed to accept the funds. Trump assured the public on social media that celebrities like him use NDAs to pay off people all the time.

Trump’s contradictions on the payments or lack of payments and/or knowledge of the payment swirled along with speculation over whether Cohen would enter into a plea deal or whether his former boss would pardon his longtime attorney and touch off an entirely different constitutional crisis.

As former Trump campaign chairman prepared for his legal challenges for various federal tax evasion charges, Cohen hired a new legal team and on July 24 released a private recording of he and Trump discussing hush-payments and how they would structure the scheme.

Full audio: Presidential candidate Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording "https://t.co/YmC0QuDqTx pic.twitter.com/fBbq7r1Lq9 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 25, 2018

First leaked to CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his “Cuomo Prime Time” news program, disclosure of the tapes seemed to surprise the Trump legal team and ended any of the nice talk between Cohen and his former employer.

The recording, which seemed to explore whether McDougal or possibly others tied to the Enquirer should be paid in cash or check, also mentions David Pecker, CEO of American Media and Trump Organization trustee Allen Weisselberg.

Last month, both Pecker and Weisselberg were granted immunity in the federal probe involving Cohen.

Giuliani indicated the tapes said Trump was attempting to not pay McDougal and that the president had done nothing wrong by paying any of his alleged mistresses remain silent.

As recently as Saturday, Sept. 8, Trump filed a statement in Central California federal court stating he will attempt to enforce the nondisclosure agreement. A day before Cohen filed papers stating he would tear up the NDA, but he wanted a refund on his $130,000.

Avenatti said he has no plans of allowing Trump or Cohen to back out of the NDA. A judge isexpec ted to rule on whether that matter remains before the court later this month.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Trump directing his client to make the payment would be an indictable offense for anyone other than the president of the United States. That issue too could be the focus of another constitutional crisis.

Cohen’s sentencing is set for Dec. 12, 2018 and his bail is set at $500,000. He faces between four and five years in prison.