DING DING DING DING DING . . . We interrupt coverage of Hurricane Florence’s mauling of the Carolinas with news that Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for President Twitterthumbs McFucknut, has pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion.

Still unclear is whether Manafort, called a “good man” by the president after his previous conviction, will be deemed an even gooder man now that he’s doubly convicted, this time after admitting that he attempted to defraud the U.S. government by hiding millions of rubles in offshore accounts.

Also unclear is whether Manafort, last seen wearing natty green faux snakeskin prison togs, will turn on his former boss and give evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Some of the charges facing Manafort were dropped, leading many to wonder if he’d agreed to cooperate or if prosecutors finally decided they were just piling on.

Well, there’s deep water everywhere it seems, so we return you now to hurricane coverage, with more updates throughout the day as developments warrant.

Hey, more paper towels over here!

UPDATE: According to a late-breaking development reported by our sister paper, The Failing New York Times, Manafort HAS agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation. And the people said, “Amen.”

The Times’ report IS behind a pay wall, but The Shinbone Star is already on record as saying what it expects of you as consumers of good journalism, which, with respect to Mr. Mueller, remains America’s best hope of exposing and taking these guilty sumbitches down. Thank you.