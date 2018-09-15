Trumplandia: Sept. 8 — 15, 2018

In The Eye of the Storm Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — down from 41% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 48% last week

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

More Hot Air

The week of our Trump — Sept. 8, 2018: Although Hurricane Florence barreled towards the Carolinas late last week, it was the force of shifting political winds that walloped President Donald J. Trump yesterday and threatened to deal a major blow to his presidency.

At press time at least five deaths had been attributed to Florence.

However, a day before on Sept. 14, former Trump 2016 election campaign chairman Paul Manafort avoided a second trial by pleading guilty to felony counts related to his time lobbying for the Ukraine and for witness tampering. He will also cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

In an imbroglio we here at The Shinbone Star call a political shitstorm, Manafort’s perceived defection may bring some of the answers Mueller has sought for more than a year.

Manafort entered his guilty plea with the understanding that all charges will be dropped at sentencing or “at the agreement of successful cooperation” with the Mueller probe. The 69-year-old lobbyist and political adviser pleaded guilty in a Washington D.C. courtroom while pledging to “cooperate fully and truthfully with the investigation by the office of the special counsel.”

Manafort also agreed to forfeit four properties and bank accounts while cooperating with investigators by participating in interviews, providing documents and testifying in court.

As part of the deal, Manafort’s cooperation must include any and all matters deemed relevant to the government probe, which could include testifying before a grand jury or elsewhere. Manafort was already convicted by a federal jury in Virginia on eight counts that included bank and tax fraud related to money he earned in the Ukraine. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.

The move comes weeks after the president said he felt bad for his Manafort and his family. Trump tweeted praise for Manafort, who in August he praised as a “brave” man who refused to “break” or make up stories in order to get a deal.

Despite obviously “flipping” to work for the Feds, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity listeners that the president still has nothing to worry about:

“The plea agreement has and the cooperation of it has nothing to do with the Trump Campaign. The reality is no evidence of collusion. All you have to do is look at the plea. The plea is to crimes that have to do with Manafort’s past. No involvement with President Trump, the campaign or Russia.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also downplayed the story, stating Manafort’s plea deal “had absolutely nothing to do with the president or his victorious 2016 presidential campaign.”

Manafort’s deal resolves all pending charges against him. He was present during the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and various Russian operatives who promised compromising intel on then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Manafort, although working for the Trump campaign as its chair for free and only employed from March of 2016 to August 2016, handpicked Vice President Mike Pence as Donald Trump’s running mate.

Manafort is the latest to “flip” and cooperate with the Mueller investigation. Trump aide George Papadopoulos and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn both struck deals with the Mueller team. Last week, Papadopoulos was sentenced to two weeks of prison time for his crimes.

At press time, former Trump “fixer” and attorney Michael Cohen was reportedly discussing the possibility of cooperating with the Mueller investigation, according to Vanity Fair.

Raging Like a Hurricane

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

While the nation prepared for Hurricane Florence, which dropped from a Category 4 storm to a Category 1 before making landfall over the Carolinas, much of the week was spent focusing on whether the president and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would handle it better than the last monster storm to strike during Trump’s watch, Hurricane Maria.

When Maria decimated American commonwealth Puerto Rico last September, many questioned the response from Trump, which was seen by many as less than adequate.

Still haunted by the image of the leader of the free world shooting rolls of absorbent paper towels to a crowd of hungry island residents, Puerto Rican officials released numbers that increased its hurricane related death toll numbers. Climbing from about 20 deaths during the president and first lady’s visit in October 2017 to nearly 3,000 deaths after a formal study, critics of the president said a delayed response by the mainland doomed island residents.

The Category 4 hurricane left more than 1.4 million without power for months, with most of the island finally regaining power by early August, almost a year later.

The revised death toll figures were compiled by researchers from George Washington University. The study looked at excess deaths that took place in Puerto Rico from September 2017 to February 2018.

The study tied deaths from extenuating circumstances tied to the island’s slow recovery and neglect after the storm. Despite a spike in deaths attributed to the storm, leave it to Donnie Twitter-thumbs to find a rainbow on a cloudy day and somehow make the natural disaster about him.

Trump, upon hearing news of the increased death toll numbers, praised the U.S. response to the island as “fantastic!” In fact, the president said that despite the study, he did not believe 2,975 people could have been killed because early assessments during his visit with Lady Melania estimated only 16 people had died.

In a series of tweets, he disputed the new numbers and said the study was just an attempt to make him look bad. Trump said the release of the figures was just another political conspiracy hatched by Democrats. He proclaimed his love for Puerto Rico and hailed his successful efforts to raise billions of dollars for relief for island residents.

Hours later, a White House spokesperson clarified the president’s tweets, saying that he’d meant to blame the revised numbers on the “liberal media” and members of the Puerto Rico government.

Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz, a vocal critic of the Trump response to the storm, took to Twitter herself to blast Trump’s denial of the death toll figures:

“This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr. Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!”

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello urged the president to not question the pain of those who were victimized by the storm. In a Facebook post, Rossello said he was confident of the independent study and agreed with its assessment that not enough was done by officials on the island to prepare residents for the massive storm.

A FEMA report stated the island was indeed “woefully unprepared” to deal with what was termed a Category 5 hurricane.

During a White House press conference on Sept. 11, Trump said the U.S. response to Puerto Rico was purposely unheralded by the media.

“I think (the response) to Puerto Rico was incredibly successful. I actually think it was one of the best jobs that’s ever been done with respect to what this is all about. Puerto Rico got hit not with one hurricane, but with two.”

As Florence made its way to the Carolina coast, Trump said emergency responders were completely ready. Let’s hope he’s right.

A Storm, Not a Hurricane

Adult film star Stormy Daniels was back in the news this week with a new tell-all book “Full Disclosure,” about her life as a stripper, porn star and a paramour of the billionaire who would be president. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, announced the book during a Sept. 12 edition of ABC’s “The View”

Due for release on Oct. 2, 2018, by St. Martin’s Press, Daniels said the book was at least 10-years in the making and is the byproduct of multiple notebooks she accumulated over the years. She appeared with her attorney Michael Avenatti.

Daniels said the book covers her alleged relationship with Donald Trump, but that the work was more about her life than the tawdry affair she had with the future president in 2006. Trump has denied the affair despite admitting to knowingly paying Daniels $130,000 to remain silent.

In a lawsuit filed in California back in March, Clifford challenged the nondisclosure agreement she signed as being invalid due to comments made in public by then Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

For his part, Cohen last month pleaded guilty to eight counts — including two finance violations — for paying Daniels and another woman at the direction of Trump to influence the election. In addition, Cohen pleaded guilty to concealing more than $4 million from the IRS.

Daniels was paid not to disclose her alleged affair with Trump just weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Avenatti said Cohen had threatened to sue the porn star and have her pay as much as $20 million in damages for violating the agreement.

Daniels was prepared to return the funds the $130,000 but wanted the opportunity to freely talk about her time with Trump without repercussion. Avenatti said part of the court filing would require Cohen and Trump to give depositions about the alleged affair.

On Sept. 7, Cohen’s lawyer filed a court document stating he would accept the invalidation of the hush-money deal with Daniels and was open to the return of funds. The next day, lawyers representing the president agreed the deal could be voided largely because it was never formally signed by the commander-in-chief, who at the time was operating under the pseudonym David Dennison.

Both sets of attorneys said their legal filing would render Daniel’s lawsuit moot and expect the matter to be dismissed by a judge.

However, Avenatti stated he “vigorously opposes” any dismissal of Daniels’ court action, especially because her original filing had been amended to include a deposition from both Cohen and Trump. Avenatti said he hopes the judge in the matter will set deadlines for taking depositions and would set a trial date.