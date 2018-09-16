The Trump Dump: Messages from Melania, the first lady of fashion

‘THE MESSAGES BEHIND HER STYLE CHOICES AREN’T ALWAYS CLEAR, BUT THEY ARE NEVER ACCIDENTAL.’

— from Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House by Omarosa Manigault-Newman

Thanks to expert crypto-couture decoding, the hidden meaning of many of First Lady Melania Trump’s clothing selections have been deciphered.

A few notable examples:

Helsinki Halter-Top: Unseasonably warm weather during the Trump-Putin summit led the first lady to don a fetching mauve camisole patterned with tiny circles. Under high-powered telescopic analysis, the design is revealed as minute soccer balls inset with microphone emblems.

“Ix-nay The Onald-day” Sweater: A brightly embroidered raglan sleeve Christmas pullover purled by the FLOTUS herself, bearing the script of what is believed to be an obscure Latin proverb. Full decryption is awaited.

Rosa Klebb Stilettos: In a subtle homage to the famed SPECTRE assassin of “From Russia With Love,” Melania was a true femme fatale at the president’s exclusive Oligarchs Ball. Her slim black leather pumps concealed heel click-activated toe-tip steel blades. Melania is said to have pouted with unusual vigor when the president declined to dance with her.

Pillbox Chapeau: A fetching brimless red cap worn by the first lady to the president’s historic meeting with North Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong-un. Her millinery selection was mistakenly interpreted as a tribute to the stylings of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The hat was later authenticated as an actual miniature concrete pillbox, replicating the antiaircraft fortifications Kim has made ubiquitous along the 38th Parallel.

Omarosa Prom Dress: Surprisingly little note was made when Mrs. Trump appeared at a private Anti-Bullying Rally in the Oval Office in the very same orange lace off-the-shoulder gown and gold sweetheart necklace worn by Ms. Manigault-Newman on the “Today” show the preceding morning. High-resolution imagery of the necklace revealed the engraved message “OMN & MT, Soul Sisters Forever.”

“Poljubi Na Rit” Scarf: Presented to her stepdaughter on the opening of Ivanka’s 25th Shanghai sweatshop, the natty kerchief is embroidered in fine lettering harking to an old Slovenian wish inviting attention to the nether regions.

The Iron Maiden Nightgown: Featuring more spikes than an ankylosaur, and a remote-control mini-guillotine, Melania’s lingerie selection sends the president a clear nighttime message that he possesses that special je n’en veux pas.