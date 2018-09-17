Gotta let those chickens come home to roost

What you do or don’t do in high school might not be the final word on what you will become, but it’s often a fair indicator.

For example, I absolutely sucked at math. School counselors — god bless ‘em — guided me into other areas in which I excelled, and to make a long story short, that’s how I spent 33 years of my life tripping the lights fantastic as a newspaper journalist.

True, people are still young in high school and certainly it’s possible to change, but the point is, what happens in high school sometimes sets the stage for what you will later become. You’re learning study habits, accountability, responsibility, and at that age, Mom and Dad might even hand you the keys to the family car.

With me, it was a 1955 Dodge Cornet with three on the tree. It belonged to my grandparents, who gave it to my dad for a work car, who then gave it to me. We had a long driveway, so sometimes while practicing, I could even get it into second gear before lurching to a stop and almost crashing into the garage.

Compare that to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whose mom and dad might have handed him the keys to the family Mercedes.

Of course I don’t know anything about the Kavanaugh family car and probably shouldn’t have even brought it up, but my point is that high school kids often begin to make decisions that can affect other people — forever — and maybe that’s how young Brett ended up at a gathering of drunken teenagers in Montgomery County, Md. that summer in the early 1980s.

In real life, we don’t just dismiss everything that happened in high school, and that should be especially true if it includes sitting astride a teenage girl while stifling her screams with one hand and trying to remove her clothes with the other, which is exactly what Christine Blasey Ford accuses Kavanaugh of doing.

But let’s shift this thing into high gear:

When I was 16 or 17 my shortcomings in math absolutely disqualified me from becoming an astrophysicist.

If Kavanaugh did what Ms. Ford says he did, then it sure as hell ought to disqualify him from becoming a justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Not surprisingly, some people are crying foul.

They say that even if it’s true about Kavanaugh, that little dust-up in an empty bedroom was so long ago that to bring it up now is “fake news” and “just politics.” They say the timing lends itself to suspicion, and I’ll even concede that point.

But if we’re talking about justice — and since it’s the Supreme Court how could we not be talking about justice — shouldn’t we be even more concerned than usual about getting to the truth?

You Republicans, Deplorables and Deplorable Republicans need to slow this thing down. You want to talk about politics, does November have anything to do with your haste to confirm? Shouldn’t we at least give Ms. Ford a listen?

Why? Well, it’s in your own best interests.

Some of you, at least, might have little girls. If Ms. Ford’s story turns out to be credible, we could end up with a groping Supreme Court justice put forward by a president who’s on tape as saying, “Grab ‘em by the pussy, you can do anything.”

Even a Trumper has to admit that’s not a great look for the good ol’ Republican Party.

But even if you don’t have a little girl and generally don’t care about women, ignoring this Kavanaugh business wouldn’t set a good example for all you red-hatted evangelicals who are always hot for preachin’ about the sowin’ and the reapin’.

I totally get that you want to save your guns and fetuses, but if you tried really hard, I reckon you could find another candidate who has the same views as Kavanaugh, but without all the nasty sexual assault bit.

Bottom line, what we done in high school mattered, and whether you’re now balancin’ wheels at Mo’s Tire World, diggin’ coal, swingin’ a hammer or writin’ for The Shinbone Star, them chickens have come home to roost.

That should be the standard for Brett Kavanaugh, too.