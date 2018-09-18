Liar in chief

The current president hit a milestone this month: telling his 5,000th lie while in office, according to the Washington Post, which has been keeping count.

The magic number was reached on Sept. 12, day 601 of his administration, in a tweet about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 election.

“Russian ‘collusion’ was just an excuse by the Democrats for having lost the Election!” the current president’s tweet read in part. The Post pointed out that it was the intelligence community that had developed information about Russia’s alleged involvement in the election.

Lie #5,001 was also a tweet, claiming that the administration did “an unappreciated good job” in dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year. By all accounts except Trump’s, the response was a disaster, and some 3,000 Americans lost their lives — another fact Trump went on to lie about.

Now imagine for a moment that in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush had tried to claim that the death toll was only a few dozen, rather than the 3,000 lives that were lost that day.

He would have been denounced in Congress and in the legislatures of New York and Pennsylvania, and probably would have been impeached if he had doubled down on that claim in the way Trump is insisting that his count of the death toll from Maria is the correct one.

But somehow Trump gets away with it. He lies with a facility and frequency that no parent would tolerate in a child.

On Sept. 7, according to the Post, he publicly made 125 false or misleading statements in the space of 120 minutes, a new personal best.

The lying started on Day One, when 45 claimed the crowds for his inauguration were much bigger than the photographic evidence suggested. A government photographer later cropped the photos to make the crowd appear larger, The Guardian reported earlier this month.

But if we, the people, didn’t find out that Trump was a liar until it was too late, Steve Bannon knew long before.

In Chapter One of Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s book “Fear,” a 2010 meeting among Bannon, conservative activist David Bossie and Trump is recounted, during which Trump was first considering a run for the White House. During the meeting, Trump lies about his voting record and is aggrieved to learn that someone does indeed keep track of who votes in the primaries.

When told that no Republican can win unless he opposes abortion, Trump, who had donated to abortion rights causes, quickly says that he can fix that, and that he’s now “what do you call it? Pro-life. I’m pro-life, I’m telling you.”

From the first chapter to the very last line, Trump’s lies are a motif throughout the book.

So why do the American people put up with it? Is it the expectation that all politicians lie? Or are we so numbed by this fool’s antics that we just don’t care anymore?

The White House used to be the People’s House.

The current occupant has made it, to borrow an old Burger King slogan, the Home of the Whopper.