What else can you expect from a ‘pussy grabbing’ president?

It should come as no surprise anymore what outrageous thing Donald Trump says or does, or that his toadying base will flock to the choir loft to shout hosannas. He regularly sinks to new levels of depravity that few knew existed.

With his nominee to the United States Supreme Court now accused of attempted rape, the “grab ’em by the pussy” president said this:

Regardless of whether you’re skeptical of college professor Christine Blasey Ford’s story about what happened between her and Brett Kavanaugh when both were prep school students in the 1980s, the right play would be to take a wait-and-see approach while supporting calls for a full investigation. Instead, Trump expresses sympathy for the accused.

Ms. Ford, meanwhile, has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but not before the charges she made against Kavanaugh are investigated by the FBI. Let that sink in: The accuser is calling for an investigation of her own charges.

Meanwhile, the committee — dominated by Republican males — refuses to reschedule the Monday hearing, insisting that an FBI investigation might delay their plan to have the man accused of attempted rape confirmed to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court by Oct. 1.

Republicans on the committee — paragons of virtue one and all — plan to grill Ms. Ford while she sits at the same table with the man she accuses of sitting on her and trying to remove her clothes with one hand while stifling her screams with the other.

Anybody besides me see a problem here?

Meanwhile, Ms. Ford has been moved to a secure location to protect her and her family from harassment and death threats from Trump’s red-hatted base of good Christians.

There shouldn’t be a time limit on truth, and until we know the truth, failing to extend the same sympathy to the alleged victim of a sexual assault as to the alleged perpetrator (in the event he stands falsely accused) is a deeper shade of midnight on a presidency already stained beyond belief.