What else can you expect from a ‘pussy grabbing’ president?

It should come as no surprise anymore what outrageous thing Donald Trump says or does, or that his toadying base will flock to the choir loft to shout hosannas. He regularly sinks to new levels of depravity that few knew existed.
With his nominee to the United States Supreme Court now accused of attempted rape, the “grab ’em by the pussy” president said this:
Regardless of whether you’re skeptical of college professor Christine Blasey Ford’s story about what happened between her and Brett Kavanaugh when both were prep school students in the 1980s, the right play would be to take a wait-and-see approach while supporting calls for a full investigation. Instead, Trump expresses sympathy for the accused.
Ms. Ford, meanwhile, has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but not before the charges she made against Kavanaugh are investigated by the FBI. Let that sink in: The accuser is calling for an investigation of her own charges.
Meanwhile, the committee — dominated by Republican males — refuses to reschedule the Monday hearing, insisting that an FBI investigation might delay their plan to have the man accused of attempted rape confirmed to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court by Oct. 1.
Republicans on the committee — paragons of virtue one and all — plan to grill Ms. Ford while she sits at the same table with the man she accuses of sitting on her and trying to remove her clothes with one hand while stifling her screams with the other.
Anybody besides me see a problem here?
Meanwhile, Ms. Ford has been moved to a secure location to protect her and her family from harassment and death threats from Trump’s red-hatted base of good Christians.
There shouldn’t be a time limit on truth, and until we know the truth, failing to extend the same sympathy to the alleged victim of a sexual assault as to the alleged perpetrator (in the event he stands falsely accused) is a deeper shade of midnight on a presidency already stained beyond belief.
5 thoughts on “What else can you expect from a ‘pussy grabbing’ president?”
Did they mind so much when Bill Cosby faced the music 30+ years after his crimes? Would they still be defending Kavanaugh if he was accused of embezzlement? Of murder? Of kneeling during the national anthem?
We’ve known for some time that women, and women’s rights, are entirely expendable to these people. This is just a confirmation of that (pun intended).
The only saving grace, and I don’t think it’s going to be enough, is that Ford is white. These are horrible, horrible people.
It’s going to be ugly. I feel so sorry for the lady and her family.
I feel very sorry for her. She stood up, even knowing what the cost would be to her and her family. Now if this turns out to be false (which I doubt), then prosecute her to the fullest extent of the law, but until we know . . .
I believed Anita Hill, too. This culture of blaming the victim is outrageous. Courage is standing up for truth, even if it’s unpopular. It’s being the change you wish yo see in the world.
For those of us who were victims of violent crimes, this is yet another slap in the face.
Shame on all of them!
