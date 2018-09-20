Trump text delayed as many clamor to disconnect

I don’t know about anyone else, but I found FEMA’s announcement that President Donald Trump is going to text everyone in America kind of creepy. Insidiously creepy.

All right, so this is only a test of the national wireless emergency agency. It will reproduce on mobile phones everywhere to show how news of a real national emergency would be diseminated. And, to emphasize its importance and size, it will be a presidential test. Trump-style.

It sounds ominous to hear Donald Trump is going to text everybody in America at the same time. The announcement felt like a threat. One news story lead with this, “Don’t freak out if the president texts you.”

The event, originally scheduled for today, has been pushed back to October — just when I thought POTUS was going to text me directly; and pronto!

The “presidential alert” will bombard us on Wednesday, Oct. 3, specifically at 2:12 p.m. EDT, according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management and Wireless Emergency agencies.

The suspense is killing me. (Not)

FEMA postponed the test, having its hands full now with Hurricane Florence and all, and there are some kinks that need to be worked out, a FEMA spokesman said in a statement. Despite stressing this is a test and that it is not political, it appears many phone subscribers are seeking a temporary disconnect when the blowhard starts typing. For a moment I, too, considered going off the grid.

In an interview with NBC, a security analyst said as much, noting that this whole thing shows why a bad president is so bad for the country. (His words.)

“This POTUS is so bad,” said Stephen Cobb, a researcher at ESET, a technology company, “that folks are prepared to forego the potential benefits of a national alert system — which already exists on radio and TV — because it is hard to believe Trump will not abuse it.”

Knowing how Trump never reads from a script, I’m inclined to agree with Cobb. If there were a way to add shock value to this little experiment, to say “Gotcha!” through a medium unintended for that purpose, Trump would exploit it.

A man who has no respect for women, disabled persons and prisoners of war certainly could not care less that emergency alert systems are for true emergencies only. POTUS has no problem abusing his power and I’m guessing he likes the “alert” part of “presidential alert” the most.

In the same NBC interview, Jeramie Scott, director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s Domestic Surveillance project, said that without more information, there’s a danger of abuse simply because of its “intrusive” nature.

This is creepy.

“With a system that affects so many people, it’s important that we step back and have a conversation about when such a system should be used and make sure there are safeguards put into place when such a system is abused,” Scott said, “We need to discuss what limits can be imposed to prevent the president from abusing this authority.”

So here I wait, biting my nails until October because I can’t help but suspect the worst of Trump.

I should feel safe knowing the government is simply testing a national alert system. But I don’t.

Some are simply asking, “Why now?”

What is the justification for a sudden national alert test with the presidential office taking part?