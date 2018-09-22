Trumplandia: Sept. 15 — 22, 2018

Show and Tell Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 38% — down from 40% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — up from 47% last week

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Child’s Play

The week of our Trump — Sept. 15, 2018: This week devolved into an odd game, with the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seemingly transforming members of the do-nothing Congress into toddlers on a playground, hiding from allegations of sexual malfeasance and seeking to get their nominee confirmed at all costs before the midterm elections.

The Senate was expected to confirm Kavanaugh on Sept. 20, but a last-minute disclosure by a California woman that was obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) halted the process.

Feinstein, who is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, last week charged that a during a party in the 1980s, Kavanaugh attempted to forcibly remove the clothing of Christine Blasey Ford when both were teenagers and attending Washington D.C. area prep schools. The accuser said Kavanaugh groped her without permission and held his hand over her mouth to silence her screams.

The disclosure, which was initially made public by Feinstein on Sept. 13, came from an anonymous supporter in July from Rep. Anna Eshoo, (D- Ca.). The senator allegedly had been attempting to bring forth the individual since she became aware of the concern, but had been urged to keep the matter confidential.

Kavanaugh categorically denied attacking the woman, calling it a “false allegation” and saying he had no idea who would make such a claim. He said he had “never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.” He issued another denial on Sept. 17 when the accuser was finally named. Ms. Blasey is a professor at Palo Alto University.

The identification of Blasey did little to temper a push by Republicans to get Kavanaugh confirmed.

The timing of the disclosure incensed Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and other Republicans who called the move openly political and a stall tactic by the minority party. Many questioned why the matter did not come out in the hearing process, which wrapped up last week.

However, after the initial shock that their shoe-in candidate for the Supreme Court was not such a sure thing, Republicans dug in and a pitched battle ensued.

The White House called foul on the disclosure, which it said was last minute and could have been disclosed by Feinstein earlier in the confirmation process.

President Trump said the disclosure was “sad,” but surprisingly said he was not concerned by a “little delay”

Support from within conservative circles was stout and ranged from blind support to attacking the alleged victim for attempting to ruin someone’s career with an old allegation that was never reported to police.

A letter of support for Kavanaugh was signed by 65 women, some with personal ties to the 53-year-old judge. Those who opposed Kavanaugh pointed to the 1991 confirmation of Justice Clarence Thomas and the “hi-tech lynching” he endured after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced during his confirmation hearings.

By Sept. 17, Grassley, who faced pressure from both sides of the aisle, gave in and called off the confirmation vote, but set a hearing date of Sept. 24 for Blasey and Kavanaugh. Set forth as take-it-or-leave-it date, Blasey was required to either testify or the Senate would look to confirm Kavanaugh on that day.

Representatives for Blasey said the announcement of the hearing date was done without consulting the alleged victim, who has had to move from her home because of harassment and death threats.

Blasey’s attorney, Debra Katz, called for an FBI investigation into the claims, but that request was rejected as outside the agency’s purview.

During the entire drama, President Twitter-thumbs remained relatively quiet and refrained from taking to social media on the issue. Kavanaugh, meanwhile, was being prepared for his accuser’s testimony by White House staffers who drilled him on possible answers with “murder boards.”

Meanwhile, it was the junior Trump who waded into the fray with a sophomoric attack on Blasey Sept 14 that was both demeaning and immature. Calling the request for a hearing by Blasey “the Dems and their usual nonsense,” Tweedle Dumb Jr. took to Instagram to belittle the professor.

It would take his father a few days and a public rally in Las Vegas to return to his pathetic, non-presidential ways. His tweet (displayed above), set in motion a cyber movement of victims led by actress and activist Alyssa Milano, who answered his query with a Twitter hashtag of #WhyIDidn’tReport. Milano recounted two assaults she did not report and rallied other survivors to join her in the cyber movement.

Late Friday night Grassley agreed to give Blasey more time before delivering her testimony:

“Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr. Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate. She (should) decide so we can move on. I want to hear her. I hope u (sic) understand. It’s not my normal approach to b(e) indecisive.”

In the end, despite the push to confirm Kavanaugh and the endless political posturing, the deadlines for testimony were not that stiff and the need to get it done yesterday was evidently not so dire.

Not So Super Mario

Excerpts from Stormy Daniels’ upcoming book “Full Disclosure” leaked to the media this week, ruining the childhood memories of many who played video games.

Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006, penned a memoire of her exploits, including her romp in the hay with the billionaire developer who would be president. After Trump gained the Republican nomination for president, Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement and was given $130,000 to remain silent about the affair.

Leaked excerpts first appeared in The Guardian and then Esquire magazine this week, and the giggles have yet to stop.

In her book, the 39-year-old blue film star described Trump’s little Donald as “smaller than average” but not freakishly small. She went on to state “he knows he has an unusual penis,” then described the president’s unit as resembling video game icon “the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

Daniels said the encounter may have been the least impressive sex she’d ever experienced and recalled her anger at having relations with a man with “Yeti pubes” and a unit that looked like the “Toad,” character.

Daniel’s book is due for release on Oct. 2, 2018, by St. Martin’s Press. She said the tell-all is at least 10-years in the making and is the byproduct of multiple notebooks she accumulated over the years.

President Twitter-thumbs has yet to comment on Daniels’ book or her description of his private parts. He has continued to deny he was ever intimate with the porn star.

Bully For You

Residents from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were pummeled by Hurricane Florence after the Category 4 storm made landfall last Friday.

The storm caused widespread flooding and devastation to the southeast region and was, at press time, responsible for 36 deaths.

Following days of hype regarding the preparedness of FEMA and other emergency workers, President Trump landed in storm-ravaged Havelock, N.C. on Sept. 19 to assess the damage and help lift the spirits of his supporters. He and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave a brief press conference from an airplane hanger at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Trump said more than 3,000 people were rescued in North Carolina alone, and he pledged money for the recovery. Later the president traveled by motorcade to New Bern, N.C., where he distributed meals to survivors at Temple Baptist Church.

The swift response to the Carolinas was in stark contrast to the long-and-drawn-out process that is still going on in Puerto Rico a year after the American commonwealth was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Trump, up until earlier this week, questioned reports that almost 3,000 died in Puerto Rico during last year’s storm. The president challenged the high number of storm deaths, which were recently confirmed, as a political maneuver to make him look bad.