Brett Kavanaugh and the rape culture of D.C.’s all-male prep schools

Editor’s Note: The world of the Washington D.C. independent school community, elite, private preparatory and boarding schools, is where the powerful members of academia, business, politics and media intersect, socially and professionally. Here are truly the Masters of the Universe, and their kids, especially the boys, learn the advantages of generational wealth and power, which allow them the certainty of their invincibility, and in extreme cases, superiority. The boys schools — Georgetown Prep, Landon, St. Albans, etc. — are the training grounds for those who will literally run the world. Then there are the many students who through hard work, ability and talent, have been allowed to be in the world even if they are not of that world. One of these is Liam Ball, who is a graduate of St. Albans. I’ve known him for more than 20 years so when he talks of this world, I listen. — LarryBNDC

By LIAM BALL

I’ve withheld my opinion on the sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh because it’s salacious at best and terrible at worst. But I’ve seen many comments that it’s hard to give credence to Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when both were teenagers.

Much revolves around the fact that Kavanaugh does not appear to be a monster and did not appear to be a monster back in the day. Unlike Sen. Ted Cruz, he was well liked in school. Since the accusation was made public, many have rushed to throw either Kavanaugh or Blasey under the bus. The stakes are high, so I get it.

This post contains no speculation on whether Kavanaugh did or didn’t do it. Instead, I want to describe how widespread and socially acceptable monstrous, abusive behavior has become in a privileged, all-male learning environment.

Most of you didn’t attend an all-boys school where many students benefited from generational wealth — old money. And while I won’t name names, I’ll briefly recount the sexual assaults I witnessed or heard about, none of which resulted in any consequences for the perpetrators, all of whom I could find today on LinkedIn to confirm their professional success.

Keep in mind that I was in the choir and had strict parents. I didn’t go to parties until junior year, which means that had I been one of Kavanaugh’s classmates, I wouldn’t even have been drinking until one year after this alleged assault took place. But I went to enough parties to know what happened — a lot of sexual assault and bad decisions.

My small graduating class was divided over the conduct of many of my classmates. My friends preferred to party in the park — in small groups — because whether we knew it or not, something was deeply wrong with the party culture. In the words of my old friend Demitrice Glover: “Too many of those dudes treated ‘Lord of the Flies’ as a how-to.”

None of the following incidents were reported to authorities. I doubt parents heard about them either. Most of them involved alcohol. All took place in high school during a period from 2001 to 2003. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. Remember, I was only marginally in the blackout-drunk party scene, thanks to Mom.

First, there was the incredibly jovial, nice, popular guy who rubbed his exposed genitals on a girl’s face in front of numerous witnesses at a party.

A friend of mine woke up at a party on a couch, surrounded by people. Her boyfriend was on top of her, pinning her to the couch and trying to get her clothes off. She said people watched and did nothing until she yelled at him to stop. Then he got pissy with her because she’d embarrassed him.

After passing out drunk, a friend woke up with a girl on top of him, trying to take HIS clothes off.

Another friend got a ride home from a mutual friend. She called me the next day, saying she had been blackout drunk and asked if I remembered who she rode home with because she had bruises on her arms and neck and her shirt was torn.

Two guys I knew, but weren’t friends with, were loudly discussing how to roofie a girlfriend so she wouldn’t detect it. They discussed how much beer she should have before the guy gave her the pill. The next day at Sam’s Bar there was bragging about the conquest, including that the girl was passed out so the guy could do whatever he wanted.

A student slapped another boy with his dick in the middle of the goddamn library.

A friend of a friend asked if she could pass out in the room I was staying in at a party. I took it as flirting, but she clarified that she was drunk and didn’t want to sleep in a place that people might think she would be alone.

On chorale tour, a group of senior boys convinced a freshman girl to come drink in their room. Thankfully, one of the seniors sniffed that this was a terrible idea and sent the freshman on her way. Who knows what the outcome might have been, but it doesn’t take much imagination.

In none of these cases was the individual a loner, a loser or a person considered likely to engage in antisocial, abusive behavior. But at schools like Prep and St. Albans, hyper-masculinity propels student culture to dizzying heights of brutality. Some of these guys are now quite powerful, successful men.

I am not posting this to suggest that we assume Kavanaugh is guilty. Rather, I’m posting it because people seem to immediately dismiss the accuser’s story because Bretty was such a cool dude.

Well, I went to school with these cool dudes and I will aver that a good portion of them were rapey as hell, that the school culture afforded them the luxury of no consequences, and that in many cases, parents and school officials enabled that culture to thrive.

For St. Albans’ parents and alums who read this, I’m talking about that nice young man in your boy’s grade. I’m talking about that friend who always had an extra buck for a donut at Sam’s. I’m talking about prefects. I’m talking about vestry. I’m talking about artists, nerds and jocks.

Call me out for doing nothing, for contributing to the culture through inaction. But please, do not automatically question the veracity of Blasey’s accusation while trusting every anecdote that reflects Kavanaugh’s goodness. I thought many of the people I’ve described were good before these events and, in some cases, even afterward. And a million mitzvahs do not undo rape.

Liam Ball is a Washington D.C. native and educator.