American politics in the Trump age: a primer for our foreign readers

Here at The Shinbone Star, we love our international readers. This isn’t the first time I’ve pointed it out, but it’s always been a curiosity to think about why some guy in Suriname bothers to read about our deep and abiding hatred for Donald Trump.

Even though Trump’s stupidity flows from his twittering thumbs like an infectious sine wave to every corner of the galaxy, our foreign readers should count their blessings. Trust us, it’s far worse up close.

One thing we wondered is why some foreign readers don’t visit us more frequently, and we thought maybe it’s because there are some things about life in Donald Trump’s America that they simply don’t understand.

Of course life in Trumpville makes perfect sense to us, and with this week being so important, we decided to provide a recap of what’s been going on, along with some study points for our foreign friends who really want to dive in for a deeper look.

Understanding Donald Trump and Republican politics isn’t really that difficult. Just remember these few facts:

1. America has a two-party political system comprised of Democrats and Republicans. Well, sometimes there are other parties such as the Green Party or Independents — the latter not really being a party at all — but the Greens and the Independents pretty much exist only to fuck over Democrats by stealing votes on Election Day. There’s also fun stuff like gerrymandering and voter suppression, but that stuff is pretty complicated and we’re trying to keep this simple.

EXTRA CREDIT: Explain how Donald Trump became president even though Hillary Clinton got more votes.

2. So, Republicans are the party of Trump, but who are Republicans? Think of Trump’s vaunted “base” as a three-legged milking stool, with one leg being Evangelicals; the second leg being Big-Money Fat Cats; and the third leg being Morons. There’s some overlap among the three, but together they espouse the following Republican ideals:

Evangelicals believe all fetuses must be carried to term, but it’s okay to shoot ‘em or starve ‘em after they’re born because that falls under “the Lord’s will.”

believe all fetuses must be carried to term, but it’s okay to shoot ‘em or starve ‘em after they’re born because that falls under “the Lord’s will.” Fat Cats believe that no matter how much money they have, they still want more, and Republicans are just the dudes who will get it for them through deregulation. Fat Cats feel the resulting destruction of the environment is a small price to pay for getting richer, and there’s probably good money in bottled water anyway.

Morons believe the guvmint is out to take their guns, and they need those AR-15s to shoot deer and protect their homes from an invasion by black and brown people, some of whom might even be gay. Morons also don’t want free health care because that there is a communist notion.

You might think that’s a simplistic view, but really that pretty fairly sums it up. If you insist on more, here’s a Republicanesque umbrella statement to help make it all cozy:

“I’ve got mine and I don’t care if you never get yours.”

More than anything, that statement is what it means to be a Trump Republican, and especially a Trump Republican Christian. Don’t forget it, because I assure you they won’t.

EXTRA CREDIT: Explain how Evangelical Christians justify locking brown children in cages or sending them back to countries where they will face certain death.

3. Trump’s choice to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court is Brett Kavanaugh, a likely pervert, but a likely pervert who has indicated that he will help tip the scales toward overturning Roe v Wade, a 1973 landmark ruling by the court that affirmed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion. Kavanaugh is also on record as saying he’d oppose any infringement on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — meaning gun control. Many Evangelicals believe guns are necessary for bringin’ the Lord’s peace, because, as everyone knows, there ain’t nothin’ more peaceful than a dead man. Also, America’s epidemic of mass shootings are a great opportunity for sending “thoughts and prayers.”

Always remember that bullets and babies are what drive America. Once you accept the truth of that statement you’ll be a lot closer to fully grasping American culture and U.S. Republican politics.

EXTRA CREDIT: Explain how since America elected a grab-‘em-by-the-pussy president, a grab-‘em-by-the-pussy Supreme Court justice becomes a fait accompli.

4. Meanwhile Kavanaugh, the champion of bullets and babies, stands accused of attempted rape while a student at a Washington D.C. area prep school in the 1980s. His accuser, then a student at a different prep school, is now a university professor in California. Christine Blasey Ford is set to be grilled by U.S. senators this week, and even before her testimony, Republican leadership is on record saying Kavanaugh’s confirmation would not be delayed, thus discounting anything Blasey will say. At least three other women also want to testify about alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh, but Republicans, apparently, are only willing to listen to fetuses.

EXTRA CREDIT: Explain how in America, “no” means “yes” if a woman’s mouth is first covered by prospective Supreme Court justice’s hand so that no one will hear her scream.

5. Rod Rosenstein is the deputy attorney general who is supervising the Russia investigation being run by Robert Mueller. The only reason anybody talks about Rosenstein is because his boss, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, recused himself from having anything to do with the investigation. Why? Because Sessions knew he was guilty of colluding with the Russians himself during the weeks leading up to Trump’s inauguration. Rosenstein, however, is now in a spot of trouble after the Failing New York Times published a story saying that he suggested wearing a wire into the Oval Office in an effort to get dirt on his other boss (Trump) and for suggesting that the 25th Amendment to the Constitution might be employed to help get rid of the crazy sumbitch.

As an added twist, Kavanaugh — the Supreme Court nominee — has refused to say how he feels about a U.S. president potentially pardoning himself if he was convicted of, say, colluding with the Russians to steal an election.

Meanwhile, for his sins, Rosenstein has offered his resignation which, if accepted, could lead to the appointment of a new deputy attorney general who will be more amenable to fulfilling Trump’s desire to end the Mueller investigation, thus bringing to a close what most see as the last, best chance to evict Vladimir Putin’s puppet president.

EXTRA CREDIT: Since Trump has long proclaimed that anything published by The Times is “fake news,” would it be fair for him to also publicly discredit the story about Rosenstein?

As Americans gear up for a grand finale to this all-important week, we hope this little exercise has helped our foreign readers understand us better, and perhaps even ignited a desire to delve deeper into the mystery of how we’re Making America Great Again.

We hope you’ll visit our shores soon, and when you do, please be sure to drop by the Shinbone Star offices. We’ll put the kettle on, but please supply your own rape kits and Kevlar.