Trump Ignores Ford Testimony; Applauds Kavanaugh’s Performance

Donald J. Trump continued his life-long practice of marginalizing women who threaten his bullying approach to life by ignoring Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s heart-wrenching testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today concerning U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual attack on her during the summer of 1982.

Trump failed to even acknowledge, in a statement, Ford’s emotional and riveting description to committee members during more than four hours of testimony regarding the alleged attack by Kavanaugh during a party when she was 15-years-old and the nominee was 17.

Instead, minutes after Kavanaugh completed his rebuttal to Ford’s account of what she believes happened that summer evening some 36 year ago and its impact on her life since then, Trump issued the following statement:

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting,” he tweeted. “Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”

This from a man who has shown little personal respect for women throughout his life. It’s important to note that The Donald has resorted to either ignoring or dismissing allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct with women who allege they have experienced inappropriate sexual activity by the now president of the United States.

Most infamously, The Donald was caught on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that captured Trump boasting about grabbing women’s body parts. The recording surfaced weeks before the 2016 election. In the video, Trump described his attempt to seduce a married woman and indicated he might start kissing a woman that he and an Access Hollywood host were about to meet. He added, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

When the story hit the media in 2016, many lawyers and media commentators characterized Trump’s statements as describing acts of sexual assault. Lisa Bloom, a sexual harassment expert and civil rights lawyer, stated: “Let’s be very clear, he is talking about sexual assault. He is talking about grabbing a woman’s genitals without her consent.”

Trump and some of his supporters claimed that Trump was not saying he committed a sexual assault, or denied that groping is sexual assault. Journalist Emily Crockett said, at the time, that this is further evidence of a trend to minimize sexual assaults against women.

The Donald dismissed the tape as “locker room talk.” He claimed when asked about his relationships with women that he had changed during the decade between bragging about sexual escapades, failed conquests and his successful presidential election campaign.

In another instance of marginalizing women in his life, shortly before the 2016 presidential election, The Donald had his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pay nearly $300,000 in “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. The women were planning on selling their stories to a tabloid publication about the 2006 sexual encounters they had with Trump even though he was married to Melania.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and implicated Trump himself in a hush money scheme outlined by prosecutors. Cohen admitted that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office (Trump),” he kept information that would have harmed Trump from becoming public during the 2016 election cycle.

So, The Donald’s endorsement of Kavanaugh’s testimony that he never had any sexual encounters with Ford is not surprising. It’s simply the good-old-boy network continuing to make themselves the victims of women who want to, as Kavanaugh put it to Senate Judiciary Committee members, “destroy” their lives.

The Donald’s call for an immediate vote to confirm Kavanaugh to a life-time term on the Supreme Court devalues Ford’s personal sacrifice in coming forward with her allegations as a public service to the country. She sincerely believes, she’s “100 percent certain,” that the man who sexually attacked her in the summer of 1982 was Brett Kavanaugh.

The personal price she and her family has paid for this patriotic action, this doing her civic duty, is beyond imaginable. Unlike Kavanaugh, Ford will not be rewarded with a high-paying, prestigious, government position paid for by the taxpayers of our country. She will simply return to her life as a professor in California.

Unless there are two or more Republican senators willing to set aside party politics and vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the Supreme Court will have a cloud of sexual misconduct hanging threateningly over the head of one of its associate justices.

The highest court of our country deserves better than Brett Kavanaugh. It deserves better than a president who dismisses women as gold diggers when they talk about the experience of sexual attacks they endured during their lives.