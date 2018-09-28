Down The Republican Rabbit Hole

How is it possible that we have fallen this far down the rabbit hole of deplorable nature?

As millions of people yesterday watched Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982, my mind explodes at the hypocrisy and cruelty of not only the Republican party but at so many women who have decided she isn’t worthy of telling her story. A story she shouldn’t have to retell, especially in this manner.

With allegations from four different women accusing him of assault, Kavanaugh should have been removed from the nomination process right then and there. This man isn’t applying for the security guard job at your local mall or as the manager of a McDonald’s, people. He’s been nominated for one of the most influential positions within one of the most influential countries in the world!

It doesn’t even matter whether Ford is believable or not. It doesn’t even matter that unless we have physical or video evidence of the assault, it is a he said/she said issue. In the end the truth is what people interpret. What does matter is that despite this allegation, we are subjected to this process for a man who could take one of the highest, most powerful seats in the country, shaping a generation to come.

During a time when we women are taking a stand and are using our voices against the inequality and exploitation we’ve endured at the hands of men since the beginning of time, we have to listen to other women shame and judge a victim who must relive the pain and horror in front of a bunch of powerful white men as well as millions of people on live TV.

If that doesn’t give you pause, than I’m not sure what will.

I understand that in most sexual assault cases, the “he said/she said” component is a reality; what I don’t understand is that we have even gotten this far with the Brett Kavanaugh ‘case’.

Have we all forgotten Al Franken?

How about Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. … Kevin Spacey … Matt Lauer … Charlie Rose … and more recently, Leslie Moonves? The common denominator here is not just that they were all accused of sexual misconduct (and rape in Harvey Weinstein’s case) but that they LOST THEIR JOBS! Even Bill Clinton was subjected to impeachment proceedings over his consensual ‘desk activities’ with Monica Lewinsky!

The fact that Republicans are still promoting this man while accusing the Democrats of political underhandedness is hypocritical even if it were correct. And why the big rush to push the confirmation through without a thorough investigation on Kavanaugh? The Dems should be playing political hardball with all of this; they realize the significant power Kavanaugh will have if he is elected to the Supreme court. American women should be especially concerned. I’m not going to get in to the Roe v Wade issue, as we’re all aware of what side the Republicans sit on and it’s definitely not the side that represents women.

Which brings me to my next burning question: Why are there so many women ready and willing to take aim at Christine Ford? Why are so many women willing to insult and degrade another woman who has come forward regarding the worst kind of violation of her 15-year-old self?

My Twitter feed is full of nasty comments from women, and the females on Facebook sharing memes shaming Ford is constant and disgusting. Ever since Trump was elected president of the United States, I have been trying to find ways to understand his female supporters. I have tried to empathize and listen to female Republicans as their party systematically attacks and oppresses not only women, but all of the vulnerable, marginalized people in the country.

Democrats are finally pushing back and if it seems “political” to the GOP, then I sure hope it’s a bitter, hypocritical pill for them to swallow; a taste of their own medicine.

And as for all of you women who continue to question and insult women like Christine Ford, while you blindly support all of the “very fine people” representing the GOP? Well, you may just get more than you bargained for if Brett Kavanaugh ends up on the Supreme Court. Good luck with that.

I suppose you only get what you deserve.