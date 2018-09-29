Trumplandia: Sept. 22 — 29, 2018

Comedy and Tragedy Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Tears of a Clown

The week of our Trump – Sept. 22, 2018: This week in Trumplandia we learned that although President Donald J. Trump may be known in some parts as Vladimir Putin’s puppet, it has taken him only a year to become court jester to the world.

Treated as such while on the world stage this week at the United Nations, where he was delivering a stand-up routine that was found hilarious all over the globe, his nominee for the Supreme Court faced a tragedy when questioned about allegations of sexual misconduct in his teen years during his confirmation hearings.

The bitter-sweet mix of comedy and tragedy marked another tumultuous week in a presidency that is anything but boring.

Although the week began with the comedy stylings of the Notorious D.O.N. at the U.N., the news cycle was dominated by the much anticipated confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who again appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the hope of becoming Trump’s second appointee to the nation’s highest court.

Kavanaugh was all but confirmed by the Judicial Committee until a ghost from his past appeared; she raised concerns about allegedly being sexually assaulted by the boy who would be judge back when they were teens in Maryland.

With the committee expecting to have already approved Kavanaugh for the post, the assertions of Christine Blasey Ford, a professor, halted the GOP’s anticipated slam dunk to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Blasey, a former teenage friend of the nominee, last week charged she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh while at party in 1982.

The charges were all but dismissed by GOP leadership, who declared that said Democrats should have brought the matter forth two months ago when they fielded the concerns. Republicans said holding onto charges and not mentioning them until the end of the confirmation process is unfair and cried foul.

Democrats say Ford, the victim of an alleged grope and grab by Kavanaugh, was too traumatized and reserved to go public with the charges. She has had to move from her home and go into hiding for fear of her life for derailing the conservative nominee.

Last week Kavanaugh averted a committee vote when a hearing on the alleged charges was first offered by the Judicial Committee after a whole load of pouting and posturing. Both sides eventually agreed to hold the hearing to September 27.

The all-day hearing pitted Ford against her former antagonist, who she tearfully said attacked her at a party, held her down against her will and attempted to un-dress and sexually assault her during a liquor-soaked party in high school.

Ford gave her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee and was said to be so credible that the president reportedly felt his nominee may not get the rubber stamp approval he’s envisioned prior to the mid-term elections in November.

However, it was the whiny, tearful testimony of Kavanaugh himself, which ended the day and restored hope for the Republicans. Adamantly denying any sexual misconduct with Ford or any other girl, Kavanaugh questioned why Ford and the Democrats were trying to ruin his big shot and angrily sobbed through his testimony.

So wet was Kavanaugh’s performance, that it appeared he had regained the faith of the entire Republican party, who were struck by how emotional he was and the magic calendar he kept for more than three decades. In those tearful moments, Kavanaugh, in one fell swoop, placed the blame for his alleged transgressions back on the Democrats, marginalized Ford’s charges against him as well as those leveled by at least three other women who have said Judge Brett assaulted them during the same time period or during his collegiate years.

Republicans got their groove back for a day and returned to attempting to blast Kavanaugh through the process without proper oversight or vetting. A vote was called for the Judicial Committee to approve Kavanaugh and in the morning it all but appeared to be a done deal.

However, committee member Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a swing vote for the final confirmation, grew a conscience, and agreed to vote the matter out of committee, but would not confirm the judge on the floor of the Senate until the charges against Kavanaugh are investigated by the FBI, something the Democratic members of the committee asked for throughout the process.

The surprise move came after Flake, who earlier on Friday agreed to confirm Kavanaugh, had a change of heart after being confronted by female protestors in an elevator. Although the senator said the confrontation did not have anything to do with his request, it certainly made him appear to side with the Democrats.

Once he made the request for a hearing, Flake had to have the investigation approved by the president before it could go forth. It was a complete 180 degree turn from where President Trump had been just a week ago.

Last week Trump praised his Supreme Court nominee as a “fine man, with an impeccable reputation – who is under assault by the radical left wing.” By September 26, Trump and the GOP continued to call questions about Kavanaugh’s past a “search and destroy” mission, a total sham and a “big, fat con,” by the Democrats.

Yesterday Flake’s move trumped The Donald, who by the end of the business day, had endorsed and authorized the FBI to engage in a supplemental background investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh. Trump said the FBI probe would be limited in scope and must be completed in a week.

Blasey welcomed the step in a process that was initially not going to allow her to publicly talk about her alleged encounter with the Supreme Court nominee.

She was quoted as praising the limited FBI probe stating, “no artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation.”

Brett Shit

Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2018

Before the Senate took the big plunge and suspended its confirmation process for a new Supreme Court nominee, there were all types of random crap floating around this current candidate this week.

In those simpler times, before a conga-line of women popped up to accuse the “fine man,” of sexually deviant acts, all types of random information and theories were cropping up as to how anyone from Mr. Squeaky Clean’s past could accuse him of misconduct.

Shortly after Ford’s charges emerged, 65 female high school classmates signed a pledge of support for Kavanaugh, stating he “has always treated women with decency and respect.” The group pulled together the statement after connecting on a social network they have used for decades.

A similar document was prepared by a group of Ford’s alumnae from the private school she attended during the time of the alleged attack. The group stated: “We believe Dr. Blasey Ford” and called for an investigation into her allegations, which they stated were the source of rumors and gossip following the attack.

However, as the day of his hearing on sex related charges approached, all the crazy came out and wild theories abounded that ranged from “doppelgangers” to mistaken identity. No one could believe the federal judge could be accused of having attacked someone.

On September 21 Fox News floated the theory that Blasey was perhaps violated, but not by Kavanaugh. Perhaps, theorized conservative activist Ed Whelan, the Palo Alto University professor may have been assaulted, but perhaps it was not by Kavanaugh, but instead his evil twin.

Whelan, who was a guest on Fox & Friends that fateful day, presented a concept where the detaining and groping of Blasey was performed by someone who looked like the Supreme Court nominee, but not Kavanaugh himself.

Also president of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center think tank, Whelan first trotted his theory out a day earlier in which he actually named a classmate of Kavanaugh’s he suspected could have performed the crime without any evidence. Whelan also recklessly tweeted the person’s name, former address and picture.

He later would apologize for the accusation and the public disclosure, which was broadcast as a theory about the 1982 attacks on national television a day later.

Blasey, who was friends with Kavanaugh at the time of the attack, told the Washington Post she knew both her attacker and the person Whelan identified. She said there was “zero” chance that she got the two confused.

On September 24 a man was interviewed by GOP staffers after confessing that he and not Kavanaugh was responsible for the attack on Blasey. Two days later, on September 26, a second man came forward and instead identified himself as Ford’s attacker.

“We live in a country where you’re presumed innocent and you have to corroborate accusations of felonies..It’s not that I don’t like Dr. Ford, it’s not that I don’t understand that women are being abused..But sometimes people are accused of things they didn’t do”-@LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/3Esbv2hz0f — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 27, 2018

Just prior to the 10 a.m. hearing before the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Linsey Graham (R- S.C.) dismissed both claims as false. He said the first man had been interviewed twice and submitted a written statement admitting to the act and then submitted a second a day before the hearing.

The second man was interviewed by telephone and also admitted to the assault. Graham said neither should be taken seriously, stating “one’s crazy as a loon.”

In fact, the day before he was scheduled to speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee, even Donald Trump, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s biggest supporter, said he had not ruled out replacing the former Kenneth Starr prosecutor.

The hearing ultimately went off without a hitch.

They’re All Going to Laugh At You

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

It’s sometimes hard to remember the beginning of the week when you’re in a constant shit storm, but the week’s early news cycle was dominated by Orange Julius Caesar getting another stab at diplomacy

If you can remember that far back, our friend and humble narrator, fresh off of weeks of visiting his fans in places like, Billings, Mt., Springfield, Mo. and of course Vegas, plum forgot that all of that populist crap doesn’t impress people who have really lived under real dictators.

With a deadly serious look on his leathery, orange face, Trump was called to address the world’s leaders at the 73rd Session of the United Nations. He spoke during its general assembly on September 25 and launched into one of his campaign rally speeches that touted the accomplishments of his administration over the last two years in office.

Evidently what inspires chants in middle America, did not amuse delegates from countries from around the world. Trump’s boasts resulted in laughter from the crowd of the world’s leaders.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country,” Trump said.

After everyone composed themselves and perhaps cleaned up the milk they just shot from their collective noses, Mr. Wonderful caught the joke and quipped: “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Although completely inaccurate, Trump has used the line at almost every one of his campaign rallies across America, but when asked about the reaction, the president said he was shooting for the yuks.

He then returned to his previously scheduled program of American isolationism, by rejecting globalism, praising his summit with Kim Jung-Un, tariffs on China and Canada, the drubbing of Iran and praising his moving of the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Trump went on to caution the OPEC nations from “ripping off the rest of the world.”

Trump’s visit to the UN began with the September 24 opening event which centered on curbing the use of illegal drugs and cutting off supply chains. On September 26 he headed a meeting of the Security Council and took credit for saving rebel occupied Syria from government and Russia backed attacks.

However, despite the serious topics on the agenda of the Security Council, it was the laughter that consumed Mr. Trump, who attempted to convince the assembled leaders that they were actually laughing with him the day before.

U.N. Ambassador Niki Haley said the chortles were due to their love of “Trump’s “honesty.” Haley went on to say the media reported the incident incorrectly.

“Do they love America? No. Do they respect America?” she stated on Fox & Friends. “Now they do.”