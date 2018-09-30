There’s an elephant in the room, but it’s not the one you think

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today we are happy to host a guest writer from India. Yashodhara Sirur is a wife, new mother, professional woman and cat lover who lives in Mumbai. When not changing cloth-diapers, she’s trying her best to read, write and catch a few extra winks. She is a fan of Harry Potter, but not of Donald Trump.

By YASHODHARA SIRUR

Not having been to Texas — or indeed the United States — the biggest association I have with that state is that my friend, Glenn, was born there. So when I came across a Huffington Post article about Texas Republicans offending their Hindu constituents, I forwarded the article to him. He promptly and sweetly apologized on behalf of his country.

But here’s the funny bit: In today’s times when people have grown as prickly as cacti, I wasn’t offended in the least!

Texas Republicans had run a campaign ad in a local newspaper (pictured above) asking Hindus whether they’d rather vote for the elephant — the Republican symbol — or a donkey, which is the symbol for Democrats. The ad ran during the Ganesh festival, which for Hindus commemorates the birth of the elephant-headed god, Ganesh.

Granted, the Republican outreach wasn’t particularly smart and they should have foreseen the outrage. You would be correct to call them stupid, but taking real offense at a mindless advertisement seems a bit drastic.

Let me explain.

I am a major fan of the Harry Potter universe. I also have friends and family who are self-proclaimed Potterheads. We collect Harry Potter books, movies, fan fiction, merchandise, games, web portals, t-shirts and what have you. But we would not be offended if you were to call Harry a dunce. We might even agree and laugh with you, and perhaps would say that’s why he wasn’t sorted into Ravenclaw!

My friends and I maintain strong Harry Potter allegiances. Using terminology with which any Potterhead should be familiar, we proudly announce ourselves as Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Hufflepuffs or even Slytherins, but we don’t hate those who identify with a different house. We don’t take offense, and we sure as hell don’t threaten, hurt, harm or bomb others. All we do is debate, make memes and tweet our thoughts.

“Oh, but Harry Potter is just a story,” I hear you say. Then tell me, how is religion any different? If you think about it, what is religion but a bunch of stories?

Granted, the writings in our holy texts are ancient stories, but ultimately just stories, and perhaps hundreds of years from now, Potterism might be a new religion. After all Harry Potter died for the wizarding world, and even came back to life!

If today we believe in elephant gods, talking serpents and immaculate conceptions, who’s to say that some day in the near future we might not believe in Elder wands and time-turners?

And that is why I am not offended by Republicans in far-away Texas.

If you scoff at my favourite fairy tale I won’t mind. I might argue with you and try to persuade you that my fairy tale is the best of them all, but that’s about it. In return, you must let me scoff at your fairy tale, too, and in the end we will still be friends.

This is not to say that I never take offense. There are definitely some things that offend me:

I am offended that someone with an unresolved rape accusation is being nominated to be a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Excuses like, “Boys will be boys,” and “He was only a kid” are statements that offend me. I am outraged at the fingers pointing at Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser rather than at him! Closer to home, I am offended by the rape of a nun in Kerala at the hands of a bishop. Even more appalling is that the nun is being called a prostitute. I am appalled that the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council criticized the priests and nuns who stood in solidarity with the victim. I am supremely offended that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, thinks global warming is a hoax. I am offended that my own country’s leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agrees! I am offended that in both countries, scientific facts are given zero importance. As former U.S. President Barack Obama put it, “You have to believe in facts. Without facts, there’s no basis for cooperation. If I say this is a podium and you say this is an elephant, it’s going to be hard for us to cooperate.” This attitude of calling a podium an elephant is what intensely offends me! An extension of the same podium-elephant debate is the antivaxxer campaign. It offends me when an addlepated antivaxxer puts not only his own child’s life in jeopardy, but the lives of a large number of children. If we see a resurgence of life-threatening diseases, I’ll sure as hell be offended. On behalf of all people of colour, I am offended by the racially divisive remarks made by Trump. I am offended by his great Mexican wall fiasco, the separation of immigrant children from their parents, his comment about “shithole countries,” and so much more. Closer to home, India has the same problem masquerading under the name of “casteism.” I am offended that people are still discriminated against because of their caste. The recent “honour killing” where a Dalit man was killed for marrying an upper-caste woman offends me. The blatant disregard people of all countries show toward the environment offends me. For instance, let’s talk about the Ganesha festival that prompted this post. Hindus buy an idol of the god, install it in their homes, revere it for the period of the festival, then immerse it in the sea, river or a lake. These idols are often made of plaster of Paris and are painted with toxic, lead-based paints that enter the ecosystem as the idol dissolves, killing thousands of fish and entering our food chain. This offends me very much indeed.

As we millennials say, we are born with a finite number of fucks to give. While there are so many larger issues vying for constant attention, it is very very difficult to find a fuck to give about the Republican Party’s ad campaign.