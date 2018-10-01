The sad truth: Republicans just don’t care about attempted rape

A seat on the the United States Supreme Court has never been an elected position — until now.

Maybe you’ve been in a coma or sequestered in a cave for the last month or so, but there’s a fierce battle going on for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be elected to the court. A seat on the Supreme Court has historically been a lifetime appointment after confirmation by the Senate. No longer.

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford courageously stepped forward despite harassment and death threats to tell the world that Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party when both were teenagers, the political scene became polarized.

Hell, those cavalier Republicans men on the Senate Judiciary Committee even agreed to bring in — GASP — a woman prosecutor to ask questions on their behalf, then ignored and fired her.

Kavanaugh and the Trumplican Party worshippers on social media, began viscously attacking Blasey, of course. How dare the Republicans allow a woman to accuse a man of such an attack? Most vulgarly, women on conservative social media began accusing her of having been paid to have her own reputation dragged through the swamp water sludge currently surrounding Washington.

Television ads began to appear, with unnamed women popping up on the screen to tell us that Kavanaugh is a great guy. Among the funders of those ads is the National Rifle Assholes, America First Policies, the Judicial Crisis Network, and numerous others. There is even a web site where one can go — iSpot.tv — to view dozens of pro-Kavanaugh ads.

Democrats have countered with anti-Kavanaugh ads. Singer and actor John Legend is featured in a new digital ad produced by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., in which he calls the furor over the next Supreme Court justice the “decision of a lifetime — your lifetime.” The ad was created in partnership with other social justice organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign and others.

As ever, Delusional Donald had to make the appointment about himself. “It’s a very dangerous period in our country,” Trump opined. When a reporter asked why he always seemed to give the benefit of the doubt to men accused of sexual misconduct, he acknowledged that allegations made against him have colored his response to those made against Kavanaugh. “It does impact my opinion,” Trump brayed, “because I’ve had a lot of false charges made at me.”

Wisely (maybe Ivanka got his ear), Trump called for an FBI investigation of the Blasey’s charges against Kavanaugh, albeit a short-lived one.

When Kavanaugh literally cried and then went gonzo bullistic on live television, the world was stunned — except for Trumplicans. Kavanaugh called the hearing “a circus.” He claimed that his “10-year-old daughter began her prayers with, “We should pray for the woman.”

Well, if prayers work, Kavanaugh will never get that job.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham went absolutely apeshit crazy — again on live TV. He called the Supreme Court confirmation process for Kavanaugh “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” his face contorted in rage. These are images that will forever haunt Graham, a sometime critic of Trump. At one point Graham said to Kavanaugh, “You’ve got nothing to apologize for.”

So for Republicans, there can be no remorse for attempted rape?

He continued, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us! What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat, and hope you win in 2020.” Republicans, remember, refused to even hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nominee — Merrick Garland — for this very spot in 2016.

Graham was screaming at Democratic ranking member Sen. Diane Feinstein and the other Democrats on the committee, most of whom just looked away.

“This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap. Your high school yearbook. You have interacted with professional women all your life. Not one accusation. You’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school. And all of a sudden, you got over it. It’s been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don’t stop. Here’s my understanding. If you lived a good life, people will recognize it.”

Graham assured Kavanaugh that his mind had not been changed in regards to his vote. “I wish you well. And I intend to vote for you,” he said.

Certainly the White House — Delusional Donald — had to weigh in via mouthpiece Sarah “Huckster” Sanders — who parroted the president’s words that Kavanaugh “has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him.”

With the modern-day historic appearance of television ads, costing millions of dollars each to essentially campaign for a Supreme Court justice, there is little hope that enough Senate Trumplicans will vote against Kavanaugh.

Ultimately, the cold truth is that those same Trumplicans who vote for Brett Kavanaugh actually believe Christine Blasey Ford.

They will just choose to ignore her.