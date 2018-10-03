During the Depression millions of unemployed Americans drifted across the country seeking hope and a handout. Most found cold and hunger. A few possessed guile or charm enough to overcome the suspicions of those who had barely enough to survive and little prospect for more. One such man was the fabled Rock Soup Man, a legendary character who has been around since the Middle Ages.

Trump is the best example to ever emerge in American politics. For example, last week the writers of our beloved Shinbone Star were all in poopy drawers, so certain were we that Donald Trump had once again pulled victory from the funeral pyre that should be consuming his dismal administration. It seemed that only last Friday, the decision to nominate ultra-conservative jurist and adolescent thug Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court was as sure as Sunday’s fried chicken.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), slyly revealed last week she was praying for “divine intervention” to keep Kavanaugh from being confirmed. The only thing holding back the flood of affirmation was the Democrat’s seemingly toothless demand that Trump order the FBI to take a wee look at several victims’ allegations before snapping the gate closed on more debate. “What’s the harm?” the Dems asked.

Pelosi had the goods already. And she knew she was fighting the fabled Rock Soup Man after an 80-year hiatus. We’ll learn more about him in a minute. The crafty Democratic senator took a page from the fabled tramp of yesteryear and stuck it so far in Trump’s ear it came out the other side.

Soon after recognizing how Trump was playing his hand, Pelosi started encouraging him to publicly despise and insult Kavanaugh’s alleged victims and witnesses. Instead of hurling the painless, pointless barbs she usually fires at him, Pelosi offered only silent disdain. She let Kavanaugh’s dearest friends destroy his character for denigrating women who claimed the frat boy with a drinking problem was a witless, drunken, thuggish loser who assaulted women. How they all miraculously came together is a story for another time.

Apparently encouraged by the political indignation of Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and retiring Jeff Flake, Pelosi must have suspected that instead of convincing anyone to support Kavanaugh, Trump would ignite a firestorm of indignation by meddling with whatever form of FBI investigation he chose to order. She was right.

Pelosi apparently knew Trump’s uncontrollable impulses would ultimately consume Kavanaugh’s hopes for the Supreme Court, if only they could be manipulated. Hers was the brilliant tactical victory by an unappreciated, aging political genius who silenced her critics at the same time. Only a backroom virtuoso could have engineered the crises that enveloped the entire Republican/conservative effort to gain control of the Supreme Court. It is now on the way to happening. Only the final scene is missing.

For those too young to remember Great Grandma’s fable, the Rock Soup Man is a Depression-era hero. The handsome scoundrel tramped into the back yards of humble houses lining local railroad sidings across America when ladies were taking in their sun-dried laundry. He always showed up before supper time with a battered tin saucepan, an egg-shaped white rock and a Clark Gable smile.

Tramps in the Depression were portrayed like politicians today, forever streaming down a beaten path seeking scarce handouts by promising something better than the moment. The Rock Soup Man had discovered a new way to seduce the jaded ladies who had to balance compassion for starving strangers with the desperate needs of their own. It takes a guy like Trump to rip their hearts out.

The first thing the Rock Soup Man did every afternoon was find a quiet place where laundry was flapping on the clotheslines. Eventually, the lady of the house would emerge to take it in, offering the Rock Soup Man his opening.

“Excuse me, Miss,” he’d implore. “I was hoping to unburden you of a little water for my pan. I need it to make rock soup. I will gladly share after it is made.”

“Rock soup? I never heard of such a thing,” the intrigued ladies invariably replied at the proffered spigot. “What kind of flavor comes from a rock? Don’t you need something to give it more flavor?”

“Rocks have a lot of flavor. The trick is getting them to give some up. Vegetables and salt help. If you don’t believe me, just throw some old scraps and see for yourself. Meanwhile I am going to build me a little fire to heat up the water. The rock is mighty tasty but I need to get it real hot.”

“May I have a taste?” the ladies would hopefully ask, “I’ve never had rock soup before.”

“Only if you can help with a wee bit of meat and perhaps a potato or two. Your husband will love you more for it. For it you may have my magic rock.”

Pelosi knew Trump was like the Rock Soup Man. At 78, perhaps she is old enough to recall the legend. She certainly knew Trump had been making rock soup all his life. So had Kavanaugh. They are lords of the flies in a privileged world where venom replaced the milk of human kindness when they were shunted away to hoary boarding schools.

The suave boors of myth are as relevant today as when the clever tramp’s story was a New Deal popular legend. In it is a double-edged sword for people who were willing to take advantage of the unwary. That same churlish character is evident in Kavanaugh’s tainted nomination.

Every time another witness comes forward to reveal creepy additional tidbits from Kavanaugh’s privileged young life, another chink appears in the armor Trump and his preening Republican peers covered the flawed candidate with. The Rock Soup Man cannot hide inside forever.

Each flaw should be examined to determine how it fits into the mosaic of a advantaged young man who has everything but the capacity to face up to his own flaws. Because of that he lied to Congress. That alone should disqualify him.