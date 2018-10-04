There’s more than Kavanuagh’s soap opera to depress Americans

The country will soon find out if the U.S. Senate thinks Judge Brett Kavanaugh is merely a rich, former bad boy who did inexcusable things so long ago that it doesn’t matter to the white Republican guys on the Senate Judiciary Committee or to the thug and liar installed in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world continues to stagger around aboard a rudderless ship where the passengers keep asking, “who has the helm?” U.S. political influence, and economic clout is on the wane. Only worldwide military adventurism is on the rise, and Donald is so self-absorbed he has yet to notice.

At the Pentagon, the obscenely bankrolled generals and admirals who were junior officers in 2004 can’t find a way break free from the 17-year old war in Afghanistan without kowtowing to the multibillion dollar Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Russia is restive throughout Middle Asia. On the Pacific Rim, China is expanding its influence in the South China Sea, scaring Taiwan and Made-In-China wares to the world, keeping 1.3 billion Chinese climbing the world economic ladder faster than the U.S. is sliding down. When China is not out Yankee trading the Yankees, it stays busy enabling North Korea’s nuclear ambitions while eating the American farmer’s lunch almost for free. Trump’s solution is more psycho-babble.

The 2019 defense budget was approved by Congress and signed by Trump in record time, with a 2.6 percent pay increase for service members and a $716 billion national defense budget, providing Pentagon spenders with more than $1.5 trillion since 2017 to buy more of everything.

The humongous military budget is the earliest a defense spending bill has passed through Congress in the last 40 years. On Oct. 1, the 2019 fiscal year began, giving the Pentagon $580 billion in discretionary spending and $69 billion to fight whomever the U.S. is warring with at the moment. When $400 billion is earmarked to buy 2,457 new warplanes for the biggest air force in the world, spending $1,500 for a hammer looks like quite a deal.

The Pentagon has so much money the armed forces can’t spend it fast enough to avoid having to give some back. Last week, the Pentagon announced it was hurrying to spend $111 billion on widgets before Sept. 30.

The latest defense industry numbers say the U.S. is outspending the country’s nearest 10 military competitors by 10-to-1. As we have often mentioned in The Shinbone Star, the American military is so technologically rich and personally unfulfilling that it is driving itself out of the job market. The all-volunteer concept for providing a strong defense because young people “want to be here” is crumbling under the weight of good economic fortune.

Youthful idealism doesn’t fill the ranks of armies and navies. Usually, people escaping something worse voluntarily enlist in the armed forces during peace time. The Army, Navy and Air Force are barely keeping up minimums in recruitment. There is a critical shortages of pilots, staff officers, senior non-commissioned officers and all ranks in combat arms.

Despite all the money the United States military receives, it is poorly manned by marginal troops that frequently cannot be deployed for a variety of reasons, physical, sexual, mental and disciplinary. The ancient Greeks discovered giant armies without purpose soon languish in ineptitude. Xerxes would feel comfortable inside the six-side puzzle palace.

While the world wonders what happened to the pragmatism of U.S. leadership, Trump announced he had fallen in love with the Little Rocket Man from North Korea. It’s easy to imagine Kim and Trump as a pair of plump dumplings sharing kinky moments in a hot tub.

Meanwhile, people who eat should be unhappy about what is happening in the farm belt. Soybean farmers are being bought off by Trump to secure his agricultural base before it starts plowing him under for inducing high tariffs, high fuel costs, and where-is-my-tax-break questions without answers.

Farmers aren’t holding square dances to celebrate Trump’s cockamamie plan to offset the impact of 25 percent Chinese tariffs with his $12 billion regressive relief package or the European Union’s lackluster vow to begin buying more U.S. soybeans. Farm organizations have banded together to protest Trump’s policies with hard-hitting ads that seem only to influence the very farmers who are getting hosed. Brazil and Argentina now control more than half the soybean export market, a far cry from the 15 percent world share before 1980. Agriculture drives the U.S. economy. This is a bad thing.

The net result of Trump’s planning genius is that American farmers are receiving federal grants for soybeans they can’t sell after producing one of the biggest crops in U.S. agricultural history.

In Kavanaugh’s case, his undisciplined behavior while a preppy has been attributed to unequal applications of wealth, privilege and discipline. It is the same vile potion that is poisoning reason in government. It seems unlikely that Kavanaugh ever felt the need to do penance while he was drunkenly humping his way through his well-upholstered youth.

Kavanaugh was a privileged child in training to be a perfect shit, so he practiced being an asshole. He disappointed no one. He is unqualified by temperament or morals to be a justice of the United States Supreme Court.

His epic tale of lustful, adolescent debauchery, attempted carnal knowledge of a female juvenile, assault, belligerence, bad judgement, being a candy ass and lying apparently are not enough for Republicans on the the Judiciary Committee to disqualify him.

Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley, who heads the committee, said today that Kavanaugh represents the gold standard of American jurists. It is likely the Senate will agree, and the sacrosanct U.S. Supreme Court will be no more.