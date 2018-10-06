Founding Fathers’ Fears Realized: One Man Controls Our Government

With alleged sexual assaulter and self-admitted borderline alcoholic Brett Kavanaugh headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, what our Founding Fathers feared most — an authoritarian, single-minded, self-serving king/executive officer running the country — has come to pass.

Donald J. Trump, failed casino owner, struggling real estate developer, abuser of taxpayer dollars and best friend to Russian President Vladimir Putin, now controls all three branches of the U.S. government and the agencies that populate them.

The rule of law in our country is now what Trump says it is. He and his propagandists will spin sweet-sounding position statements to paint a pastoral picture of how we all should view life in America under his thoughtful — “the best ever,” according to hisownself — leadership. You want to challenge him in Congress or in the courts? Good luck with that.

The spineless Republican-controlled lawmaking body of our once world-respected government takes its direction on key issues from the chaotic operations housed in the Oval Office. Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is just the latest example of how the legislative branch of our government walks in lockstep with Trump.

With Kavanaugh joining the majority on the Supreme Court, issues such as a woman’s right to decide whether to have a child — Roe v Wade — will most likely become a footnote in U.S. history books, if it’s mentioned at all to future generations.

Not so, you argue? Who told the FBI not to interview Kavanaugh or his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the only person who acted completely in the public interest during the sad scenario that played out during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings aimed at awarding a lifetime appointment to the highest judicial court in the land to a person of questionable if not criminal character?

It was soon-to-be president for life Trump.

Who wants to shut down Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s meddling in our 2016 presidential elections, especially since it keeps getting closer to the White House?

You betcha, it’s Trump.

Who dropped another $60 billion into our military budget that stood at $560 billion before the largesse approved by Congress without reviewing where there might be wasteful spending on archaic Defense Department programs and initiatives, as any successful corporate titan would do?

Yeah, that self-proclaimed best businessman in the world, Trump.

As president-for-life, Trump will silence opponents through bullying tactics and intimidation. Not so, you say? He has labeled the news media — an informal fourth branch of American government established by the Founding Fathers in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — the enemy of the people. His communications team created their own news channel on social media to provide Americans with “real news,” not the “fake” gibberish published or broadcast by mainstream media outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN or MSNBC.

Fox News and its Trump message-carrying acolytes weren’t enough for the spinmeister occupying the White House. He wants to control his messages to the American public from all angles.

Sound familiar? Right, just like Russia.

Let’s reflect for a minute on our Founding Fathers’ concerns about an executive branch of government for the newly created country, the United States of America.

Philip Bump, a Washington Post columnist, noted in February 2017 that “the president was never intended to be the most powerful part of government.” Yeah, tell that to Trump.

“The modern presidency,” Bump observed, “in fact, bears only a passing resemblance to what the Founding Fathers intended it to be. Far from being the government’s all-powerful central authority, there was debate at the constitutional convention as to whether there should be only one executive at all.”

In an interview with historian Ray Raphael, who wrote the book “Mr. President: How and Why the Founders Created a Chief Executive,” Bump provided readers of his column with a sense of how Trump’s vision of the position differs from what was intended when the government was created in 1789.

In the interview, Raphael tells Bump that after three months of heated debate over the powers assigned to the executive branch, constitutional conventioneers worked through several compromises. According to Raphael:

“So there’s a lot of resistance to a full executive power, and you can understand why! They’d just been through the Revolutionary War and they didn’t want to recreate a monarch. Though some, like Alexander Hamilton, who wanted to get as close to a monarch as he possibly could — that wasn’t a very popular opinion. When he offered that idea, he got zero support. Not a single person among the Framers came to his defense for that idea. “The guys [at the convention] said, ‘it’s going to be too expensive and we want to get home anyway. Let’s just settle with the president needing the advice and consent of the Senate.’ They settled on this kind of compromise, which wound up giving more power to the president than the Founders wanted — but they were really too tired to start over.”

Unfortunately over time the executive branch has taken power away from the Senate and the legislative branch in general, Raphael told Bump:

“The push of history has been toward more executive power. If you just took the Founders at the convention, and how they envisioned the presidency, compared to the presidency today, they would be absolutely aghast. They had no idea that they were going to create a single individual with this sort of powers.”

True that: No one from the 1789 Constitutional Convention could ever have imagined a character who lies from sun-up to sun-down; who has forged close relationships with reputed criminal minds in America, Russia and other nefarious countries around the world; who doesn’t have a clue where America has been or where it should be in the global community.

They wouldn’t have believed a president would be willing to silence his opponents through bullying and political intimidation. That he would be part of supporting attacks on our election systems by foreign enemies like Russia did in the 2016 presidential contest.

Folks who voted Trump into office are as much traitors to what our country stood for during more than two centuries as the comb-over head of hair that occupies the White House today.

These Trumpeters want power and riches delivered to them from his presidency? Good luck with that. Unless they are FOTs (Friends of Trump) with gobs of bucks in the bank or easily at their disposal, they will wind up earning wages that just might barely pay the bills.

They might get rewarded with a job in the Trump administration that might provide them with a better life than most of us, but they will have to kiss up to the Orange Wonder of the World and his den of thieves in order to land one of those coveted posts.

Plus, Trump loves Putin and is reshaping America into a Russian meme so he can keep living la dolce vita. Anyone working for him would have to surrender any loyalty to our country and its rich history in order to remain on board the Trump train.

So, thank you (not) all of you Trump voters and continued supporters out there. You can’t call yourselves Americans or patriots to our country until you understand what being an American and being loyal to the principles that founded our country means. Does the phrase “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all people of our nation mean anything to you?

And don’t try to compare your current leaders such as Trump, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan to George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, the Roosevelts (Teddy and FDR), Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton or Barack Obama. Your guys are pretenders to the throne of greatness in political courage and leadership.

Our past leaders were all true Americans. We didn’t always agree on some of their political stands, but each in his own way put country first.

Clearly, Trump and you his followers don’t understand the concept of freedom for all people. It requires too much humanity for them to grasp the idea that burned so bright at the Constitutional Convention in 1789 that gave birth to our great nation.

Yes, another point you missed: America has been great — although flawed on a number of fronts — throughout its history. Only a man who wants to be president-for-life would sell you a snake oil bromide that he would “make America great again.”

It’s not happening. He’s turning our country into an authoritarian state much like Putin’s Russia. Sad but true.