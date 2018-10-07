Blacking Out

Have you ever woken up with a jolt at around 2 a.m. on a city fire escape, five stories high and in the dead of winter? Without remembering how you got there?

I have, and I’m not proud of it.

It was the winter of 1975, and I was wearing only a sweater over my clothes. It was bitter cold and there was snow on the ground. I was shivering so hard, I believe that is what woke me up. I was lucky frostbite had not set in on my ungloved hands.

My blackout was preceded by a wild frat party.

I was 18.

Putting the vague pieces together at the time, I remembered “escaping” something and seeking to conceal myself from two or three inebriated boys. While not uproarious, there was laughter among them, along with malice.

They had almost cornered me back at the party. They pinned me to a wall but, I miraculously slipped from their grasp and ran! That was the last I remembered.

The boys were being boys, according to an old saw often used as an excuse for all kinds of illegal and immoral aggression.

Naturally, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony made my own choppy memories resurface, and to this day I am very grateful not only that I got away from would-be rapists, but that nothing else happened. It could have been so much worse.

I drank too much, as did most of the other guests. A keg was involved.

I actually outran the guys. I suppose primordial instincts took over when I climbed the fire escape. Me, who had always been afraid of monkey bars, much less an icy fire escape.

Being young and stupid, I did not report the incident. I told no one.

For one thing, the so-called sexual revolution was in full swing. I thought friends would mock me. And there is a certain stigma attached. I fully understand why victims often keep it to themselves. Ignorance factors in too. Especially for me at the time. I just didn’t think anyone would try to assault me or any other young woman present.

In a much worse scenario, a woman I know, let’s call her “Jane,” had the horrible experience of being molested repeatedly when she was a child. It still haunts her. It occurred over a two-year period, when she was about 5 and 6-years-old. She is fully grown now and middle-aged. Her mother, now deceased, was aware of her daughter’s trauma only after Jane returned to live with her.

Jane still suffers the stubborn memories. How could she not? She tends to get moody or depressed, and thankfully, has gone for counseling. Jane’s mother at first sympathized, but when her daughter didn’t heal, her mother yelled, in frustration, “How long does it take to get over this already?”

I think she set Jane back miles and miles.

Sexual assault is not trivial. It is not a “drinking game,” or something to be expected and accepted.

And to face ridicule is the deepest cut of all.

I feel for Blasey and applaud her courage in coming forward and facing the public ordeal that was before her. I believe her. I am also not surprised that the accomplice of our new Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, denied everything, right along with Kavanaugh, who claims he was a virgin at the time.

Whatever.

Without solid evidence, a woman cannot win a criminal case, at least not in theory. And that’s a good thing. Innocent until proven guilty.

I hope anyone who has suffered sexual assault or attempted sexual assault reports it to authorities immediately.

Sadly, and especially after yesterday, I can see why they won’t.