An open letter to the Democratic National Committee

Dear Democrats:

I am one of you. I guess I’d be categorized as one of your “small-time donors” who chips in $20 here and $20 there whenever my meager retirement income allows.

For my efforts, I receive a ton of e-mail from Democrats, including my own Sen. Cory Booker. Mostly I don’t mind; I understand that money is important to the cause, and I knew I would be bombarded with requests for more, more, more as soon as I sent in that first contribution long ago.

However, I am now rethinking future contributions because I don’t want one thin dime of my money going to fund that repulsive, traitorous shitbiscuit Joe Manchin down in West Virginia. I don’t want to hear about what a tough spot he was in, trying to walk the line in Repuglicanville. When it came time for Joe to stand with the Forces of Good against that raping drunk Brett Kavanaugh, Joe stood alone among Democrats for the Dark Side. He does not deserve respect or support from the DNC and certainly not my own hard-earned dollars.

How about some assurance that he will be punished for his vote? What’s it matter if we lose a Senate seat in West Virginia if this guy’s going to kiss Mitch McConnell’s ass anyway?

Thank you,

Glenn Redus

Feel the same way? Follow this LINK to contact the DNC and make your feelings known.¹

¹ Disclaimer: Your inbox WILL be wallpapered with requests for contributions if you contact the DNC.