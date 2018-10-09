The Hangover

Okay, everybody take a deep deep breath. Today is the first official day of work for the U.S. Supreme Court’s newest member, Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn-in as our country’s 114th Supreme Court Justice in an Oct. 6 ceremony. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote of the Senate, over the shouts of protestors — many of them women.

His confirmation was the most contentious for any Supreme Court justice in modern history, with the 53-year-old Maryland resident accused of blackout drinking and sexual assault when he was a teenager.

That makes today akin to one of those mornings when the frat guys clean up after the party, when you dump out the half-full Solo cups, brandish a mop, grab a broom and clean those nasty, sticky floors to the drip-drop sound of the coffee pot, put on to deal with that throbbing pain in the brain.

It’s also a time to collect our thoughts.

Because I am sooooo over it, I want to announce to the Republican Party the thing we liberals are going to do, but first a few things we are not going to do.

First off, we are not going to party with that rival house of smug assholes. You know, the one where they served champagne instead of Brett’s beloved beer while celebrating the Republican wet dream of control over women’s wombs, the environment and the social safety net.

Another thing we are not going to do is buy into any false narratives that blame the inevitable appointment of a conservative justice by a conservative president with a conservative majority in Congress on anything other than conservative Republicans.

Imagine, some are actually trying to put the blame on Democrats, the media, or even Trump foe Michael Avenatti, Esq!

That concept was put forward during the FBI’s investigation of sexual assault claims by California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh attacked her while both were in high school.

According to the conservative narrative, all the nastiness came about because Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), took advantage of Blasey by introducing her claims at the last minute. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also said the media seized upon those allegations in an effort to turn an honorable federal court judge (Kavanaugh) into “Bill Cosby.”

As for its role in the Republican fiction, “the media,” while certainly home to a good number of liberals, is not actually engaged in any conspiracy with Democrats to discredit Republicans or their leader — President Donald J. Trump.

Yes, certainly Trump is a nightmare for journalists and could only be president in this partisan political climate. He is boorish, inappropriate and an out-and-out liar. He’s orange, for God’s sake, and has the oddest combover anyone has ever seen. Despite all that, he is still somehow able to light Republican bonfires and turn useless conservatives into evil disciples of the alt-right.

True, the media at any time would be against such people, but a conspiracy? Nah. The women who came forward with credible charges against Kavanaugh were many, and seemed organic in their reasons for finally bringing their disclosures before the public.

Therefore, we will not be supporting the GOP’s plan to investigate who arranged for Blasey to come forward. The newly irate Graham and the ever-smug Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last weekend that the Senate Judiciary Committee should take a look into the initial media reports about Blasey’s letter. In a Politico interview, McConnell said bringing forth the allegations, “clearly was, honestly, a despicable thing to do to Dr. Ford and it kind of underscored the tactics that have been used. It started in committee and then went straight out into the public.”

Politico also reported that Republicans are weighing an ethics complaint against Democrats for their handling of Blasey’s allegations, which they have discredited as political chicanery.

Blasey’s attorneys have already been asked to turn over their communications with Feinstein’s office and that of Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who first was approached about the allegations.

We will never be dismissive of sexual assault allegations or harassment claims by any victim. This is not political Parcheesi, not a game for the women who stepped forward and were called “confused,” “wrong,” and “liars” by some of the nation’s most powerful men, including Trump, McConnell and Graham.

Instead, this has been a nightmare for those women and was at the root of why they remained silent for so many years.

We now turn to Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels against Trump. Avenatti emerged in the middle of the Kavanaugh controversy when the FBI opened its investigation of Blasey’s claims, and also those of another accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during another night of drunken partying while both were students at Yale University.

A third woman, Avenatti’s client Julie Swetnick, said she attended earlier parties with Kavanaugh while he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland. She said she was assaulted at one such party and knew that inappropriate drinking, groping and even gang rape was not uncommon at those affairs. Although Swetnick made her charges in a sworn statement and expected to be interviewed during the FBI investigation, she never was.

Kavanaugh, of course, denied all the allegations — whether investigated by the FBI or not — and has not commented on the multiple ethics complaints filed against him in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He has also not responded to the words of former Yale Law School Dean Robert Post, who said in a Politico op-ed that Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court stoked “the fires of partisan rage and male entitlement.”

According to Post:

“Kavanaugh will inevitably become the focus of distrust and mobilization. His very presence will undermine the court’s claim to legitimacy; it will damage the nation’s commitment to the rule of law. It will be an American tragedy.”

The notion that Avenatti and the Democrats created all those allegations just to ruin the life of Kavanaugh — “such a good man” — is ludicrous.

But hey, it’s all water under the bridge now, and it’s time to get on with other things.

In fact, I actually hope Kavanaugh enjoyed his weekend party. Maybe there were some drunk, defenseless Republican women there to violate, and perhaps there was the kind of stumbling, bumbling, unbridled laughter one would expect at such an alcohol-soaked frat party.

For the rest of us — lovers of democracy, freedom, liberty and compassion — it’s been a torturous time, but we’re moving on.

Which brings me to one final thing — our abiding promise to Republicans — the one thing that we absolutely will do:

VOTE!