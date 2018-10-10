Nothing ‘proves’ Kavanaugh’s innocence, Mr. Trump

President Donald Trump lied again this week when he said newly minted Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh was “proven innocent” by an FBI background check as part of the screening process for the post. He also falsely labeled Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony that she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was only 15 as a “political hoax.”

When in our country did it become acceptable for a president to blatantly misrepresent the facts of an investigation? Kavanaugh angrily challenged Dr. Ford’s accusations and no one was able to corroborate her horrific life experience.

But that doesn’t “prove” Kavanaugh was innocent. Not even close. It simply means Trump and his Republican henchmen accepted their political operative’s over-the-top denial of Dr. Ford’s frighteningly descriptive recollection of the alleged attack.

Truth be told, and these are facts, the few individuals interviewed by the FBI in a limited review of the attack “had no recollection” of the events. They could not support Kavanaugh’s claim of innocence nor Dr. Ford’s straight-forward statement that named him as her attacker.

That does not “prove” anything.

Trump also “apologized” to Kavanaugh and his family for all the pain they experienced during the last few weeks of the confirmation process encompassing Dr. Ford’s coming forward with her heartfelt and tragic recollection of what happened to her at a young age. He also falsely claimed, as he has on many previous occasions, that Dr. Ford’s case was an “orchestrated political scam” of the Democratic Party’s making.

Trump not only didn’t apologize to Dr. Ford and her family for the tortured experience they went through for her testimony concerning a man about to secure a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our government, he also didn’t thank her for her service to our country.

When did it become okay for the president to lie and misrepresent the facts of law to the American people? When did it become acceptable for the president to ignore a concerned citizen’s contributions to serious and truthful discourse on a matter of importance to the future well-being of our country? When did it become acceptable for “We the People” to allow a president to create a separate reality based on his warped view of facts?

This type of behavior by a president should never be acceptable, should never be allowed to stand unchallenged.

Mr. Trump, Brett Kavanaugh was not “proven” innocent during the confirmation process.

Mr. Trump, Brett Kavanaugh is not the only person owed an apology for the political circus you encouraged. Dr. Ford is owed more than an apology for your blatant dismissal of the life-altering event that still haunts her today and will now hurt even more thanks to your callous words and actions.

Mr. Trump, you and your Republican acolytes are playing more political games with Dr. Ford’s life than your political opponents ever did. You forget, Mr. Trump, that Dr. Ford talked about the attack with her therapist years before Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.

The political game was more your team’s making than the Democrats.

It’s not acceptable for a president or any elected official charged with protecting and defending the Constitution to play political games with anyone’s life.

You and your Republican friends should stop the lies, the cruel “spin” you put on Americans who don’t agree with your warped sense of reality.