Trumplandia: Oct. 6 — 13, 2018

After the Party, the After Party

The week of our Trump — Oct. 6, 2018: This week, the Republican-dominated Congress and the Trump White House collectively flipped us the bird by seating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite a narrowly focused FBI background check and public outcry questioning his suitability for the lifelong post.

A former U.S. Circuit Court Judge, Kavanaugh was sworn as the 114th justice to the Supreme Court on Oct. 6 in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts. The historic appointment was followed by a champagne celebration by members of Congress, who ironically drank to salute a justice who was accused of assaulting women in his younger years while illegally drinking alcohol during a series of wild keggers.

The Republican victory, transformed the gaggle of conservatives, most of whom were from the Senate Judiciary Committee, into jeering, unrepentant frat boys who accused Senate Democrats of turning the confirmation proceedings into a circus by daring to question their nominee.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation followed the most contentious naming of a Supreme Court Justice in modern American history. In the week leading up to his ultimate seating, the 53-year-old Maryland resident fended off allegations from at least three female accusers who charged Beer Bong Brett with variations of sexual assault during his high school and college years.

All charges were portrayed as Democratic politics aimed at derailing the Kavanaugh nomination before the midterm elections.

In addition, Kavanaugh’s accusers were marginalized and mocked by member of Congress and most damagingly by Trump himself, who attended partisan rallies across the country and said that those questioning his nominee were bad people. The hundreds who protested were called an “angry mob” seeking to destroy the life of the judge for political gain.

On Oct. 8 Trump trumped the official Kavanaugh swearing-in by holding a prime-time event where the justice was again sworn-in, this time flanked by members his family. Trump used the event as a victory lap, stating that he owed the nation and the new justice an apology for even having to hear the allegations made against him. Trump said, “What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process.”

Trump’s attacks on the those who were attacked and on those who brought Kavanaugh’s accusers’ allegations to light served as an enduring F.U. to any who dared question the president or his choice of a lifelong jurist on the Supreme Court.

In the end, the alleged victims of Kavanaugh’s groping hands said they felt re-victimized by the process.

Deborah Peters, the sister-in-law of primary accuser Christine Blasey Ford, said those who believed the professor’s account of the events of 1982, yet not believe that her attacker was Kavanaugh, had created some sort of alternate universe.

Peters was interviewed on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” last week.

Meanwhile, the domain name: BrettKavanaugh.com is now being used as a site dedicated to helping survivors of sexual assault. It features links to support groups and a black-and-white photo of the Supreme Court building with the message: “We Believe Survivors.”

Kavanaugh served his first day on the Supreme Court on Oct. 9, 2018.

Being Melania

Fresh off her solo safari across the continent of Africa last week, First Lady Melania Trump took to the airwaves and gave the first set of public interviews to the press with an exclusive to ABC News compiled by reporter Tom Llamas.

The interview, which aired last night on ABC’s news magazine “20/20,” was composed of series of interviews with Mrs. Trump during her whirlwind tour of Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Llamas, whose weekend anchor of “World News Tonight” and chief national affairs correspondent, was among the reporters who had access to the first lady in Malawi.

During the interview, the FLOTUS said she is one of the “most bullied people in the world.” She said she believed Trump is doing an incredible job as president and that she loves being first lady.

With few restrictions, Llamas asked Mrs. Trump about her thoughts and feelings regarding the allegations of sexual infidelity by the president shortly after she gave birth to her son, Barron. The matter has been the focus of countless lawsuits and even is at the root of Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty plea regarding the payment of $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair with Trump prior to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Melania Trump said she had more important things to focus on than Daniels’ allegations.

“It is not concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” said Mrs. Trump, stating that she loves her husband. “I know people will speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.”

Earlier in the week, Melania weighed in on the flap over the accusations that surrounded Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The FLOTUS said victims of sexual assault should be heard, but present solid evidence when they come forward.

“I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence,” Said Mrs. Trump. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted,’ or ‘you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct, it’s not right.”

Despite traveling through countries referred to by her husband as “shithole countries,” Mrs. Trump also denied ever hearing the Donald make such claims.

The College Drop Out

Rapper and mega Trump supporter Kanye West took the White House by storm on Oct. 11, dominating the news cycle and dropping a little science in the Oval Office.

The visit capped off a partisan month for the Chicago-born artist, who closed out his Oct. 1 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” with a screed supporting the president, very much to the chagrin of the surrounding cast members.

This week a lunch meeting with the commander-in-cheetos was held a day after the Florida panhandle was savaged by a Category 5 hurricane.

The meeting also included NFL football legend Jim Brown and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. The meeting was expected to focus on prison reform and job opportunities for ex-convicts in and around Chicago, but it was accented by West’s declaration of love for Trump.

In a rambling 15-minute disclosure, West covered everything from his praise for the president’s handling of North Korea’s nuclear missile program to his bipolar condition and how the 13th Amendment to the Constitution should be eradicated.

Trump identified North Korea as former President Obama’s biggest problems and praised his own efforts in lowering the possibility of war with the communist nation. West agreed and pointed to Trump’s Singapore summit as proof Trump was keeping his campaign promises while at the same time easily solving one of the world’s largest concerns.

Although mostly untrue, the North Korea part of the conversation was calm compared to when West mentioned prison reform and Trump’s need to consider pardoning 68-year-old former gang member Larry Hoover, who has been incarcerated for murder since 1973 but was implicated in drug distribution in 1997.

A member of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples, Hoover was said to have spearheaded the creation of a political action committee entitled: “21st Century VOTE.” The organization served as a community group that promoted better education, registering community members to vote and keeping the neighborhood clean.

West indicated that Hoover, who had been up for parole, was still incarcerated because of local politics and should be considered for a pardon due to his work in the community. Then he was off to the races.

He said Hoover should be freed because in an alternate universe they were the same person. The rapper/producer/designer said he loved Trump and would not be intimidated by friends who believe all African-Americans have to be Democrats.

West then went on to explain why he voted for Trump in the first place. He said he looked up to the billionaire businessman and that essentially as a person who grew up without a male role model, Hillary Clinton’s campaign did not make him feel masculine enough.

“The campaign “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel, as a guy who didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son,” explained West who was wearing a red Make America Great Again hat. “There was something about when I put this hat on. It made me feel like Superman. You made a superman and that’s my favorite super hero. You made a Superman cape for me!”

Trump seemed to be moved by West’s words and joked, “He can speak for me any time he wants.”

The president later described West as a “smart cookie, he get’s it.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, visited Trump earlier in the year and managed to secure a pardon for a woman who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug charge.

It as unclear at the end of the lunch meeting if Trump was considering pardoning Hoover.