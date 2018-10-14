The Dump Trump Dump: How Democracy Was Saved

January 2020 — A New York billionaire again takes the Oath of Office.

His name is Michael Bloomberg and his party is one that didn’t exist two years ago.

No, it’s not a Frank Capra remake. Here’s how it happened. After the Blue Wave crested in November 2018, the Democratic House and the Republican Senate stalled in gridlock. The ongoing scandal investigations of President Donald Trump and his administration, and the economic damage of the tariff war eroded even the stalwart Trump base.

It was against this backdrop of government inertia and public disgust in early 2019 that Bloomberg’s advisers devised their strategy. Voters Left and Right had made clear their distaste for the political system as early as 2016 — turning on the party regulars in favor of an aged Socialist and a fast-talking salesman.

But until Bloomberg stepped forward, checkbook and political organization in hand, no one had taken the middle ground for nonpartisan reform. He began his quest not as a candidate but as a backer of the Democracy Movement, an unaffiliated grassroots effort to implement a simple agenda that voters Left and Right have long favored, but never been given the opportunity to vote on:

End partisan gerrymandering

End lobbying

End the Electoral College in favor of direct popular elections

End private and corporate election funding

Create 4-year term limits and restrict all elected officials to the wage

and benefits of the average American

(see the OathforDemocracy.org for details)

The Democracy Movement had but one requirement of its supporters — vote only for those candidates who supported this ambitious agenda. Despite the mounting public pressure for reform across the political spectrum, by summer of 2019 it was clear that neither party’s incumbents at all levels of elective office had any intent to sign on to the movement’s reform agenda.

So that fall, the first Democracy Movement Convention was held, filling public halls across the country, a national town meeting not just of outrage, but of unity, of hope, of renewed faith in America’s potential.

The outcome: a mandate to create the Democracy Movement’s own slate of candidates, comprised of citizens from all walks of life, equally composed of registered Democrats, Independents and Republicans. Retired legislators pledged to offer a two-month boot camp to Democracy Movement candidates in navigating the political system.

Drawing voters from across the political spectrum, Democracy Movement-backed candidates won nominations and primaries in both parties at the local, state and federal levels.

But the 2020 presidential race was well under way. Trump was thumping Jeff Flake, and Joe Biden was pulling away from a crowded field.

While most of the presidential candidates now expressed enthusiasm for Democracy Movement reforms, their tepid endorsements did nothing to muster support among the movement’s true diehards.

So, at the raucous national Democracy Movement convention, its founder was the overwhelming choice as a third-party candidate. Bloomberg muscled his way into debates and despite perceived limitations of his age, religion, and public unfamiliarity with his experience, his agenda hit home.

Bloomberg won Blue States, Purple States, and even Red States. The LAST Electoral College vote: Bloomberg 475, Biden 3 (Delaware), Trump 0.

In his inaugural address, President Bloomberg announced he will serve only one term.