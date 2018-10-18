Oh Ivanka, How I Love You

A colleague at The Shinbone Star recently shared a Omarosa Manigault Newman story that the fiery street fighter herself shared with several TV personalities about Donald Trump’s odd relationship with daughter Ivanka. It may already be in her book.

In this chapter of the Ode to Omarosa’s Gall, we find Donald Trump in the White House acting like a pervert who fondles the mother of his grandchildren in front of the help.

Omarosa is the former reality TV star-of-sorts who worked for Trump both on and off camera. In the White House, she was the highest ranking African-American woman before she was either asked to leave, heavily escorted out the door or dragged away kicking and screaming by Chief of Staff John Kelly, depending on which story you believe.

Omarosa told TV personality Bill Maher that Trump does everything but the horizontal mambo with Ivanka all the time. She never revealed whether Ivanka’s three children get to watch.

Omarosa’s tune has changed since she worked for the Great Orange Lover. Before her downfall, she threw MAGA pies at people who said Donald Trump was a racist. She claimed that Donald is a misunderstood genius who loves all people above all things. Now, the pies are aimed at her former boss.

With her book sales floundering behind several other tell-all tomes, the 44-year old is working cable TV’s B List to keep enough people interested to pay the rent. Omarosa knows one thing that perks up tired ol’ ears is smutty, nasty sexual innuendo about Trump.

“He would kiss her on the lips; he would rub her for a very long period of time. It was awkward,” Omarosa revealed. Ivanka apparently liked it. “She . . . “just loved . . . being Daddy’s Little Girl,” Omarosa said. Kinky!

Omarosa’s latest pie toss was came from the sound stage of Maher, the droll television humorist who likes to expose Trump’s foibles with enthusiasm. It is nice to see that somebody is again delving in gutter trash to take Trump down from his current lofty perch and put him back on the putrid playing field where he belongs. Trump never seems as at home as when wallowing in the muck and miasma he filled with wriggling creatures who spill his secrets for America’s amusement.

It may be on some level titillating to think Trump wants to have a go with Ivanka. If he were the character doomed to be expunged in some dark noir mystery, he could probably pull it off.

Trump’s fascination with Ivanka is not new. Ever wonder what Howard Stern’s listeners were thinking years ago when he interviewed Trump about Ivanka on his radio show? Probably best not to know.

In the 2004 interview, Trump tells Stern that “My daughter is beautiful, Ivanka,” to which Stern interjects, “by the way, your daughter.” Trump finishes Stern’s sentence by repeating “she’s beautiful.”

“Can I say this? A piece of ass,” Stern says to Trump. “Yeah,” he replies.

In another sound track from 2006, Stern asks Trump, “did your daughter get breast implants?” Trump replied that “no, she didn’t. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?”

“She looks more voluptuous than ever,” Stern said.

“No, she didn’t get them,” Trump said. “She’s actually always been very voluptuous.”

Nothing like a Dad who adores his daughter’s boobies, especially in Trumplandia, home of the Whopper. No doubt hubby Jared Kushner is proud to have a father-in-law who professed on national radio that he wanted to bonk Jared’s wife when she was 24, very Presidential. Something for America to stand for.