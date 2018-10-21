Remember ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 2018 Voter Suppression Campaigns

“Bloody Sunday” is a part of American history that neither Donald J. Trump nor his Republican cohorts want you to remember.

Why? Because it led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — designed to enforce the 15th Amendment of the Constitution, passed in 1870, that guaranteed blacks and minorities in America the right to register to vote. Specifically Section 2, drafted and passed by Congress in the aftermath of “Bloody Sunday” states:

“No voting qualification or prerequisite to voting, or standard, practice, or procedure shall be imposed or applied by any State or political subdivision to deny or abridge the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.”

“Bloody Sunday” is important to recall because of the fake reality Trump and GOP political hacks casually throw around: That voter registration requires photo identification and that gerrymandering of congressional districts is designed as an enhancement to the Voting Rights Act. At best that is nonsense and at worst an attempt to deny many of our fellow citizens the right to participate in the 2018 midterms.

This is not what 600 demonstrators in Selma, Ala., had in mind when they put their lives on the line in March 1965. The marchers had planned to walk from Selma to Montgomery to protest barriers confronting African-Americans when they tried to register to vote.

African-Americans in Selma at the time of the march — during the middle of the Civil Rights Movement — comprised half of that city’s population but only 2 percent were registered voters. For years, local government leaders had employed intimidation tactics to keep blacks from participating in the election process.

State troopers met the marchers — led by a young soon-to-be-congressman John Lewis — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis was then the leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), an organization determined to end segregation and register black voters. The SNCC marchers were asked not to confront the troopers or anyone who committed violence against them during their peaceful protest.

As the marchers proceeded toward the bridge, law enforcement officials told them they had two minutes to stop. Before they could follow those orders, deputies attacked the protesters, using tear gas, clubs, whips and horses. Meanwhile, a crowd of onlookers jeered the marchers for demanding the right to register to vote.

This was not “fake news 1965.” Television and newspaper photographers captured the event as it happened. The event became known as “Bloody Sunday,” a sad moment in our country’s history.

The personal sacrifices of the Selma marchers, however, produced results. Less than 48 hours after they were attacked, demonstrations in support of them were held in 80 cities. Many of our nation’s religious leaders gathered in Selma the following week to join Martin Luther King, Jr. in a peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery.

Soon after, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Unfortunately the act has been under constant attack by Republicans over the past few decades.

The GOP attack is reaching crisis proportions today. According to a recent report from the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, voters in at least eight states will face more stringent voting laws on November 6 than they did in the last federal election.

These restrictions are a continuation of a trend, beginning in 2011, of states passing laws making it harder to vote, authors of the Brennan Center report — Wendy Weiser and Max Feldman — state. Overall, voters in 23 states will face tougher restrictions than they did in 2010.

According to the report:

“Lawsuits and legal campaigns have in some cases mitigated a number of the most pernicious new laws, and future court decisions could still impact the voting landscape before November. Regardless, more voters in more states will face unnecessary hurdles to casting a ballot this fall.”

Take Georgia, for instance. More than 50,000 voters in the Peach State, mostly African-Americans, are being scrutinized for allegedly not properly registering to vote. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams challenged the action by Georgia’s current secretary of state and Abrams’ GOP opponent in the gubernatorial contest, Brian Kemp.

The political fireworks and legal challenges have voters confused as to what to do now that early voting has started. As The New York Times noted in a recent article:

“The uproar over voting seems almost an inevitable development in the race, which pits two candidates on opposite sides of the nation’s voting wars who have battled with one another over access to the polls for years.”

Why is there still a battle over access to the ballot box in our country?

“Bloody Sunday” prompted a clarification from Congress — the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that ended nearly 100 years of GOP discrimination against blacks and minorities trying to have their voices and votes heard on any given Election Day — of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The marchers then and protesters today want one thing and one thing only: the right guaranteed by Congress in a legal document that remains the foundation of our democracy/republic to have a say in who represents us in governing our country.

If anyone challenges you on this theory, ask them if they remember “Bloody Sunday.” If they don’t, simply walk away. They don’t understand what our country is all about.

It’s what John Lewis and the Selma marchers in 1965 would want you to do.