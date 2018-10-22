The Trump Dump: The Depths of a Shallow Man

The most recent expose of Trumpco deceit, the one from the New York Times that documented real estate fraud and implicated golden girl Ivanka, adds more than just another prospective charge to the Trump rap sheet.

If not impeachment-worthy, the New York state courts now have indictable, non-pardonable crimes to pursue ranging from money laundering to abuse of the tax canon, non-profit regulations, as well as money-laundering and real estate fraud.

And while the investigative sniffers have uncovered many tasty truffles, the treasures unearthed are but an amuse-bouche in the seven course banquet of criminality that will be revealed once the testimony of Trump’s lawyer and long-time treasurer is detailed.

The Presidential limo could take Trump directly from Joe Biden’s inauguration to a Riker’s Island cell.

For the indictment-free present, the latest scandal pounds home the central theme of Trump’s life — he is himself a fraud. The scope of his fakery is unbounded.

First we knew Trump, the fake businessman: his Apprentice-celebrated willingness to fire, his “mere million-dollar” (found to be $413 million) parental start-up loan, his casino empire, his foreign hotel network, his steaks, his ties, and his college.

Now we have Trump, the fake President: the top-talent cabinet team, the political swamp clean-up, the Hillary lock-up, the tax abuse reform, the beautiful clean coal, the reversible global warming, the drug price slash, and the North Korea nuclear treaty.

At heart, of course this is all shallow-rooted in Trump, the fake person. His hair, tan, bombast, happy marriages, philanthropy and stable genius.

None of this is any longer a surprise, but at last, even the gullible American public appears to be tiring of the Trump act. His ratings, the barometer of shallow attention by which Trump measures all, were but half those of Stormy Daniels in the same 60 Minutes slot.

But what gets lost in all the muck is that Trump may be the most deeply shallow person in the history of oxymoronic morons. Consider for a moment, what he does NOT display. Empathy. Humor. Generosity. Tact. Loyalty. Honesty. Faith. Friendship. Love. Circle none of the above.

Has there ever been a public figure so lacking in dimension? Trump’s character is a veritable Bermuda Triangle of missing personality traits. He appears to feature not one single character trait worthy of a Boy Scout merit badge.

The DSM of the American Psychiatric Association requires an appendix just for Trump. Malignant narcissist, pathological liar, sociopath, sexual predator – they only begin to suggest the Orion-sized constellation of disorders that created this Frankenstein.

If there is a definition that encompasses Trump it is, in fact, pornography, at least as it was defined long ago by Supreme Court:

“Utterly without redeeming social importance.”