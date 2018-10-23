Missouri Democratic Senator in Horse Race With Trump’s New Golden Boy

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a two-term Missouri Democrat who is very good at walking the thin line of acceptable “Show Me State” politics is asking senatorial opponent, Attorney General Josh Hawley, to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate a snarky group of right-wing alternate truth seekers called Project Veritas Action.

McCaskill last week filed a complaint claiming Project Veritas Action operatives had unlawfully recorded her conversations and then broadcast them to intentionally harm her re-election campaign. Hawley and McCaskill are in a neck-and-neck race that could help decide which party controls the Senate.

David Kirby, McCaskill’s campaign manager, told reporters there is reason to believe Project Veritas violated the state’s merchandising practices act. That law prohibits deceptive business practices and is supposed to be enforced by the attorney general’s office.

Hawley immediately dismissed Kirby’s assertions, telling the McCaskill campaign to either put up or shut up. Hawley tweeted:

“Senator, accusing people of crimes is a serious thing. If you have evidence of a crime, please come forward with it immediately. Otherwise, please stop politicizing the legal process for your re-election.”

It was a page right out of Trump’s malignant playbook. Trump has supported Hawley ever since Missouri’s former golden boy Republican, Eric Greitens, was run out of office on a rail last May for being a disgusting individual.

“We need Josh so badly. We need Josh now,” Trump said at an ostensibly nonpartisan VFW convention in Kansas City last July. He made similar remarks during another Missouri campaign event last month.

The Project Veritas video that sent McCaskill ballistic shows an unidentified man asking McCaskill and staffers about the candidate’s position on bump stocks for firearms, Planned Parenthood, the border wall and impeaching Trump. Even though her responses were mostly bland and noncommittal, the alleged crime, McCaskill says, stems from the deceit with which Project Veritas obtained them.

McCaskill is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by Trump in 2016. The entire race has been an acid bath pitting street savvy McCaskill against well-heeled Hawley, who says the 65-year old lawyer known for her strong support of liberal women’s issues needs to be put out to pasture. “Twelve years is enough,” he likes to say.

To shape her campaign, McCaskill has focused primarily on health care, women’s issues and Hawley’s unbridled ambition and inexperience. Her election team is banking on Missourians’ dissatisfaction with Trump over the tariffs and economic programs he championed on behalf of the ultra-wealthy. Both have made him unpopular with stoutly middle-class, middle-of-the-road Missourians, and that is particularly true of the state’s grain and dairy farmers hit hard by nonsensical trade policies.

Veritas mean truth in Latin, an ironic name for an organization funded by a right-wing whack job named James O’Keefe. A herd of elephants with terminal diarrhea have nothing on the crap his web page spews out daily. His band of provocateurs pretends to be journalists in order to obtain private and public utterances from people and organizations O’Keefe doesn’t like. Blame for anything he deems inappropriate is relegated to the burgeoning “Deep State,” populated by the type of immoderate liberals who ignore his bullshit.

O’Keefe’s Project Veritas Action hypes their nothing-burger video as a bombshell undercover investigation showing McCaskill staffers explaining the multiple ways the senator and Planned Parenthood might mislead voters on the full extent of her pro-abortion stance. According to Project Veritas, McCaskill obtains campaign money and support from vulnerable women by promoting abortion clinics run by Planned Parenthood. Both McCaskill and Planned Parenthood deny those claims.

While Project Veritas stirs the abortion pot this week, last week it was McCaskill’s support for gun-reform legislation that drew top billing. Gun control is a hot button as Missouri hunters gear up for the state’s annual deer season. When hunters hear the words “gun control,” it throws many of them into paroxysms of rage that bode ill for Bambi’s relatives. Smart deer in Missouri will be wearing bright red #MAGA hats and carrying Hawley signs as their best means of self-defense.

In the Project Veritas report on gun control, McCaskill is heard telling the bogus reporter, “I’ve voted for most of those things,” when asked if she supported banning bump stocks. Her bland answer was provocative enough for Project Veritas to claim that McCaskill hates guns so much that she wants to take them away on behalf of the sinister Deep State.

Hawley said he would “fix” the firearms background check system to include more information about any mental health issues for potential gun owners, but also said he supports Trump’s own so-vague-as-to-be-invisible initiatives on gun control, which the president fully intends to move forward some day, maybe, we’ll see what happens.

During Thursday night’s televised debate, McCaskill said she supported the Second Amendment before adding a heretical “but that doesn’t mean we can’t have gun-safety measures.”

Hard hit by gun violence, many Missourians who opposed any gun controls when they voted to allow almost anyone to carry a concealed firearm have now started thinking their initial decision might not have been so smart after all. St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbia — the once peaceful town that is home to the University of Missouri — have been wracked by nightly shootings.

The fundamental issue, however, is whether predominantly Democratic voters in St. Louis and Kansas City, who outnumber rural voters, will go to the polls. Last August, big labor crushed a Republican initiative to bring union-busting “right-to-work” laws to Missouri. If the same voters can be aroused again, McCaskill will serve another term.